NewsTribune sports briefs: Henry’s Lauren Harbison, Kaitlyn Anderson named all-state

Henry-Senachwine's Kaitlyn Anderson and Lauren Harbison hold up their regional plaque. Anderson and Harbison were named All State Second Team by the Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association and All-Tri-County Conference First Team. Anderson was voted Tri-County Defensive Player of the Year and Harbison was named Tri-County Player of the Year. (Scott Anderson)

Henry-Senachwine senior setter Lauren Harbison and senior middle hitter Kaitlyn Anderson were named All-State Second Team by the Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association.

Harbison and Anderson helped the Mallards to a school-record 30 wins, their first Tri-County Conference Tournament title since 1988 and first regional championship since 2010.

Harbison averaged 8.1 assists, 3.1 digs and 0.5 aces per set, while Anderson averaged 3.8 digs, 2.7 kills and 0.6 blocks per set.

Tri-County releases all-conference volleyball

Henry-Senachwine senior setter Lauren Harbison and senior middle hitter Kaitlyn Anderson were voted All-Tri-County Conference first team.

Harbison was named the Tri-County Player of the Year and Anderson was tabbed as Tri-County Defensive Player of the Year.

Woodland senior Malayna Pitte and Seneca senior Lainie Olson were unanimous picks, while Midland sophomore Anna McGlasson, Marquette senior Avery Durdan and Seneca senior Audry McNabb also were first-team selections.

Putnam County freshman Myah Richardson and Henry junior Harper Schrock were named to the second team, while St. Bede seniors Ashlyn Ehm and Sadie Koehler, Putnam County senior Maggie Spratt and Henry junior Taylor Frawley were named honorable mention.

Three Rivers names all-conference volleyball team

Mendota junior Laylie Denault and Princeton senior Ellie Harp were unanimously voted to the All-Three Rivers Conference East Division team.

Erie-Prophetstown’s Lauren Abbott, Jamie Neumiller and Peyton Umstead also were unanimous picks, while Kewanee’s Macee Pickering and E-P’s Kaylee Keegan were the other first-team selections.

Hall senior Kennedy Wozniak and Princeton juniors Caroline Keutzer and Keighley Davis were second-team picks, while Hall senior Morgan Hoscheid, Hall sophomore Kaitlyn Coutts, Mendota senior Ella Martin and Princeton junior Kathy Maciczak were named honorable mention.

Mendota's David Casas beats out Normal U-High's Reed Kawikita to a header during the Class 1A State semifinal game on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 at Hoffman Estates High School. (Scott Anderson)

Three Rivers releases all-conferences soccer

Mendota senior David Casas and junior Johan Cortez were unanimously selected to the All-Three Rivers Conference team.

Mendota senior Mauricio Martinez and sophomores Cesar Casas and Isaac Diaz also were first-team selections along with DePue-Hall junior Grabiel Cano and Princeton seniors Asa Gartin and Chase Sims.

Mendota’s Cameron Kelly, Sebastian Carlos, Mateo Goy and Ramiro Palacios, DePue-Hall’s Ilan Bardot and Osvaldo Morales were second-team picks, while Mendota’s Cameron Escatel and Princeton’s Landon Davis and Izaiah Smallwood were named honorable mention.

Little Ten announces all-conference volleyball

Earlville junior outside hitter Bailey Miller was one of 13 players selected to the All-Little Ten Conference volleyball team.

Newark senior Adrianna Larsen, Hinckley-Big Rock Courtlyn Brockway, Indian Creek senior Isabella Turner and Serena sophomore Anna Hjerpe were unanimous selections, while Newark’s Addison Ness, Elle Norquist and Taylor Jeffers, H-BR’s Anna Herrmann, Indian Creek’s Allie Peterson and Mia Riffell, Hiawatha’s Delaney Wood and IMSA’s Amani Harrington also were named all-conference.