L-P co-op’s Sam Nauman qualifies for state swimming: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS SWIMMING

At Normal: La Salle-Peru co-op sophomore Sam Nauman had two record-setting swims Saturday at the Normal West Sectional to earn a return trip to the state meet.

“Going to state means a lot,” Nauman said. “It shows my hard work I’ve put in this season in and out of the pool. To go in both of my individual events means I have improved from last year.”

Nauman broke her own school records in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:11.06 and in the 100 backstroke in 57.77 seconds. Nauman went to state in the 100 backstroke last year.

“Going into the 200 IM I was super nervous,” Nauman said. “One race determines if I would be state bound or not. Once the 200 IM was over, the pressure was off. Then I relaxed and had a great race in the 100 back and finished with a P.R. (personal record).”

Nauman swims at state Friday and Saturday at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont.

“Heading into taper this week and being fully rested for state, I am hoping for another time drop in my swims,” Nauman said. “My goal is to always do my best and have two great swims.

“My experience last year will definitely help me out this year. I know the process now and I know the pool a little better. I have swam at the FMC Natatorium a few times now, so being more comfortable with the pool and walls will help me do my best.”

While Nauman was the only L-P swimmer to advance, the Cavaliers placed third in the team standings with 281.5 points. Washington won with 372 and Normal was second with 297.

“With one junior and the rest sophomores and freshmen swimming at sectionals, I believe they all had a great day with almost all time improvements,” L-P coach Rob McNally said. “I can’t say enough good things about how hard they worked this season and their third-place finish they had today gave them something to think about for next year already.”

L-P’s 200 medley relay of Nauman, Emma Short, Finley Jobst and Anna Weitl placed second in a team-record 1:56.01.

Other top five finishes for the Cavs were Short in the 500 freestyle (third, 5:33.22), the 200 freestyle relay of Nauman, Lily Miller, Anna Weitl and Jobst (third, 1:45.17), Clara Weitl in the 200 freestyle (fourth, 2:06.45), Jobst in the 100 butterfly (fifth, 1:05.65) and Addisyn Buddnick, Miller, Clara Weitl and Short in the 400 freestyle relay (fifth, 4:04.03).

McNally was named sectional coach of the year.

“Overall, we had lots of time drops and podiums,” Nauman said. “The meet started off great with a second-place finish and a new team record in the 200 medley relay. That set the mood for great swims today. We all had an amazing final meet as a team. I’m so proud of the team and their performances.

“Not only did us girls have a great meet, but Coach Rob was voted sectional coach of the year by his fellow coaches. He does so much for us and I’m so happy he got some well deserved recognition.”

Fieldcrest senior Caleb Krischel runs at the IHSA Class 1A state cross country meet on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Peoria. (Photo provided by Car)

CROSS COUNTRY

At Peoria: In the Class 1A state meet at Detweiller Park, Henry-Midland junior Daniella Bumber ran the 3-mile course in 18:53.1 to place 66th.

In the boys race, Fieldcrest senior Caleb Krischel capped his career by placing 118th in a personal-best 16:18.29.

Henry-Senachwine's Daniella Bumber competes in the Class 1A State Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 at Detweiller Park in Peoria. (Sandy Bressner)

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Spoon River 66, IVCC 63: Roderick Watson-Pearcey scored 20 points as the Eagles lost in a nonconference game in Oglesby.

Qu’amar Hobbs added 14 points for IVCC (0-4).