Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel, Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber qualify for state: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

Fieldcrest senior Caleb Krischel runs during the IHSA Class 1A Alleman Sectional on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 in Rock Island. (Photo provided by Carol Bauer)

CROSS COUNTRY

At Rock Island: Fieldcrest senior Caleb Krischel ran to his first state berth Saturday as he placed 24th in 16:53 on the 3-mile course at the Class 1A Alleman Sectional at Saukie Golf Course to earn an individual trip to Detweiller Park in Peoria next weekend.

“I am very excited going into next week,” Krischel said. “I feel a huge sense of accomplishment.

“I think I could have ran a little better if I stuck my head out early in the race. However, I’m still content with my race today. … My race strategy was to stay relaxed in the first mile to mile and a half then start to pick people off.”

Krischel said he hopes to run under 16 minutes at state.

Mendota senior Anthony Kelson narrowly missed out on a return trip to state as he placed 29th in 17:03.

Amboy co-op’s Henry Nichols placed 31st in 17:05, Princeton’s Augustus Swanson finished 42nd in 17:15, Bureau Valley’s Maddox Moore was 60th in 17:51, the Storm’s Alexander Gallardo was 78th in 18:21 and St. Bede’s Kaden Nauman finished 93rd in 18:44 and teammate Christopher Gedraitis was 96th in 18:50.

In the girls race, Henry-Midland junior Daniella Bumber qualified for state for the second year in a row as she placed 11th in 19:11.

For Princeton, Ruby Acker finished 28th in 20:09, Alexandra Wacer was 69th in 21:57 and Natalie Meyer was 86th in 23:14, while Bureau Valley’s Gemma Moore was 56th in 21:34 and teammate Summer Hamilton was 95th in 23:40and Fieldcrest’s Hannah Schumacher (22:46) and Macy Gochanour (23:33) were 86th and 91st, respectively.

Daniella Bumber

At Metamora: La Salle-Peru wrapped up its season at the Class 2A Metamora Sectional.

Adam Kasperski led the Cavaliers as he placed 42nd, running the 2.94-mile course in 16:05.76.

Also for L-P, Griffin Hammers finished 80th in 16:49.66, Anthony Padilla was 87th in 17:00.61 and Gianni Verucchi was 98th in 17:12.32.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Lake County 65, IVCC 51: Kahmr Dailey and Roko Jurasovic scored 11 points each as the Eagles opened the season with a loss in Grayslake.

Adrian Moss added seven points and four rebounds for IVCC.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Lake County 74, IVCC 19: After not fielding a team in 2023-24, the Eagles returned the court with a loss in Grayslake.

La Salle-Peru graduate Jasmine Garman scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds for IVCC, while Ottawa alumnae Morgan Stone added six points.