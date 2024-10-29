NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Princeton’s Chase Sims

Senior Chase Sims stepped up big in the postseason for the Princeton boys soccer team.

Sims scored three goals to lead the No. 6-seeded Tigers to a 3-0 win over No. 4 Serena in a Class 1A Serena Regional semifinal.

“Chase had an amazing performance,” Princeton coach David Gray said. “Not only did he score three goals, he did his job on defense, as well. His leadership on the field was his most important contribution. I am happy for him to get recognized for his efforts.”

For his performance, Sims was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Sims answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing soccer, and how did you get into it?

Sims: When I was very young, it all started in Princeton Youth Soccer League. My parents signed me up, and I followed my brother’s [Matthew] footsteps.

What do you enjoy about soccer?

Sims: I enjoy playing with a team and working together to win the game overall.

What makes you a good soccer player?

Sims: Competition makes me a good player. My whole life I always played older/more skilled players because I was always moved up to my brother’s team, and he is two years older than me.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Sims: My favorite sports memory is winning first place in travel soccer with my 14U team.

What is the best candy to get on Halloween?

Sims: The best candy to get is Kit Kat.

What is the best Halloween costume you ever wore?

Sims: A spider.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Sims: I would go to Maldives in South Asia. The water is so clear there, and it looks unreal.

What’s your favorite place to eat on the way home from a road game, and what do you get?

Sims: Subway. All I get is white bread with turkey and shredded cheese, and I get it toasted.

What are your plans after high school?

Sims: My plans are to go to college and possibly look into playing soccer, but I am still undecided.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Sims: It was a great game. My shots were hitting where they should, and the keeper can’t get to them. Once I scored the first one, it motivated me to keep going and not look back.