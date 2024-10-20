Hall’s Landen Plym places 13th at state golf: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS GOLF

At Bloomington: Hall senior Landen Plym capped his high school career by tying for 13th place in the IHSA Class 1A state tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course.

Plym shot a 3-over par 75 in the second round Saturday to finish with a two-day total of 151. Plym had 13 pars and a birdie in Saturday’s round.

Riverdale’s Aidan Dorathy won the individual title with a 143, while Effingham St. Anthony claimed the team title with a 612.

Bureau Valley junior Wyatt Novotny tied for 23rd with a 157, Henry-Senachwine junior Carson Rowe tied for 50th with a 166 and Henry junior Jacob Miller tied for 76th with a 174.

Fieldcrest senior Jessica Schultz (Brian Hoxsey)

GIRLS GOLF

At Decatur: Fieldcrest senior Jessica Schultz tied for 30th in the IHSA Class 1A state tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Course.

Schultz shot a 14-over-par 86 in Saturday’s second round to finish with a two-day score of 170.

BOYS SOCCER

Princeton 3, Serena 0: Chase Sims scored a hat trick to lead the No. 6-seeded Tigers to a victory over the No. 4 Huskers in a Class 1A Serena Regional semifinal in Serena.

Princeton (4-11-5) advances to play No. 1 Mendota (20-2-1) in the regional championship at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

GIRLS SWIMMING

At Aurora: Sam Nauman broke two program records as the La Salle-Peru co-op placed eighth among 11 teams at Metea Valley’s Mustang Invite.

Nauman broke the record in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:11.9 to win the event and set a new record in the 100 backstroke in 58.72 to place second.

The Cavaliers’ 200 medley relay of Nauman, Emma Short, Finley Jobst and Anna Weitl placed sixth in 2:01.79 and the 400 freestyle relay of Short, Lillian Clayton, Addisyn Budnick and Clara Weitl finished seventh in 4:18.92.

VOLLEYBALL

At Bartonville: La Salle-Peru went 2-3 at the Limestone Classic.

The Cavaliers beat IVC (25-19, 14-25, 15-13) and Richwoods (25-22, 25-15) and lost to Mahomet-Seymour (25-16, 25-16), Limestone (25-11, 26-24) and Geneseo (21-25, 25-20, 15-11).

At Mendota: The host Spikers placed seventh in their own Mendota Rally Invite.

In pool play, Mendota lost to Winnebago (25-20, 25-13) and Annawan (25-13, 25-15) and split with Streator (25-15, 19-25).

In the seventh-place match, the Spikers defeated Putnam County 25-18, 26-27, 25-15.

Laylie Denault had 38 kills for Mendota, while Ava Eddy had 33 digs and Ella Martin had 43 assists.

In pool play, the Panthers lost to Rockford Christian (25-9, 25-10) and Forreston (25-15, 25-8) and split with Peoria Christian (25-21, 19-25).

Rockford Christian won the tournament with a 25-12, 19-25, 25-15 victory over Forreston in the championship.

CROSS COUNTRY

At Sycamore: The La Salle-Peru boys placed fourth in the Interstate 8 Conference Meet, led by Adam Kasperski, who finished 15th in 16:25.6.

In the girls race, L-P’s Kiely Domyancich was 24th as the Cavaliers finished sixth.

At Peoria: Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber ran a 19:08.2 to place an area-best 18th among 260 runners in Peoria Heights’ Patriot Invite at Detweiller Park.

Other top 100 runners from the area were Princeton’s Ruby Acker (45th, 19:58) and Alexandra Waca (86th, 21:25.8) and Bureau Valley’s Gemma Moore (21:44.8).

Princeton placed 19th among the 34 teams, while Henry-Midland was 27th and Bureau Valley was 28th.

In the boys race, Princeton’s Augustus Swanson was the top area finisher as he placed 28th among 284 runners in 16:29.7.

Other top 100 runners were Bureau Valley’s Alexander Gallardo (87th, 17:33.3) and Maddox Moore (93rd, 17:39.1) and Hall’s Jeremy Smith (91st, 17:38.1)

At Pecatonica: The Amboy co-op boys placed second in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference Meet behind two top-10 finishers.

Henry Nichols placed fifth in 17:47.6 to lead the Clippers, while Atticus Horner was 10th in 18:41.84.

Amboy scored 66 points to finish behind East Dubuque (30).

In the girls race, Amboy finished fourth.

Addison Pertell (24:30) and Natalie Pratt (24:46) finished 10th and 11th, respectively, for Amboy.

At Eureka: Fieldcrest senior Caleb Krischel placed 10th in the Heart of Illinois Conference Meet, running the 3-mile course in 16:20.3.

In the girls race, Macy Gochanour led the Knights by finishing 21st in 21:57.19.