Hall’s Landen Plym tied for 8th at state golf: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS GOLF

At Bloomington: All four NewsTribune area golfers made the cut Friday for the final day of the IHSA Class 1A state tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.

Hall senior Landon Plym shot a 4-over-par 76 and sits in a tie for eighth place. Fulton’s Owen Vanzuiden leads the field with a 70.

Henry-Senachwine junior Carson Rowe carded a 5-over 77 and is tied for 13th, Bureau Valley junior Wyatt Novotny scored a 13-over 85 and is tied for 66th and Henry’s Jacob Miller had a 14-over 86 and is tied for 71st.

The top eight teams and the top 40 individuals not on an advancing team advanced to Saturday’s final round.

Miller tees off at 8:39 on Saturday morning followed by Novotny (8:48 a.m.), Rowe (8:57 a.m.) and Plym (9:15 a.m.).

Fulton leads the team standings by two strokes.

GIRLS GOLF

At Decatur: Fieldcrest senior Jessica Schultz carded a 12-over par 84 at Red Rail Run Golf Course to make the cut for the final round of the Class 1A state tournament.

Schultz, whose opening round included a birdie and seven pars, is tied for 25th and tees off at 9:51 a.m. Saturday.

Sacred Heart-Griffin’s Izzy Hassebrock leads the field with a 3-under 69.

BOYS SOCCER

Mendota 6: DePue-Hall 0: Cesar Casas scored two goals and had an assist to lead the No. 1-seeded Trojans to a victory over the No. 7 Little Giants in a Class 1A Serena Regional semifinal in Serena.

Mauricio Martinez, Isaac Diaz, Johan Cortes and Sam Matura each scored a goal for Mendota (20-2-1), which advances to the regional final at 4 p.m. Tuesday against the winner of Saturday’s game between No. 4 Serena and No. 6 Princeton.

FOOTBALL

Amboy co-op 50, West Central 8: The Clippers rolled to an Illinois 8-Man Football Association West victory in Biggsville.

Amboy co-op is 7-1.

Bloomington Central Catholic 28, St. Bede 3: The Bruins scored the game’s first points on a 35-yard field goal by Ryan Soliman but the Saints scored the final 28 as St. Bede lost in a nonconference game in Bloomington.

Gino Ferrari completed 9-of-18 passes for 74 yards and ran for 24 yards on eighth attempts for the Bruins (1-7).

Erie-Prophetstown 37, Mendota 7: The Trojans fell to 0-8 with a Three Rivers Conference crossover loss in Mendota.

Mendota trailed 6-0 after one quarter, 18-0 at halftime and 37-0 in the fourth quarter before getting on the scoreboard with a 68-yard pass from Aden Tillman to Rhett Watson with 5:30 left.

Tillman finished 8-of-17 passing for 109 yards while running for 51 yards on 13 carries.

Macomb 41, Bureau Valley 7: The Storm lost a Lincoln Trail/Prairieland Conference Large Division game in Macomb to fall to 3-5 overall and 2-4 in league play.

Tuscola 43, Fieldcrest 0: The Knights suffered a Heart of Central Illinois Conference Small Division loss in Tuscola.

Fieldcrest is 1-7.

MEN’S SOCCER

Carl Sandburg 3, IVCC 0: Jabu Mooketsi made 12 saves as the Eagles (4-7-4) lost an Arrowhead Conference game in La Salle.