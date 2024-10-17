DePue-Hall beats Earlville in regional quarterfinal: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

Earlville's Adam Waite gets in front of DePue/Hall's Ilan Bardot during the Class 1A Regional quarterfinal game on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024 in DePue. (Scott Anderson)

BOYS SOCCER

DePue-Hall 5, Earlville 1: The No. 7-seeded Little Giants scored four goals in the second half to pull away for a victory over the No. 10 Red Raiders in a Class 1A Serena Regional quarterfinal Wednesday in DePue.

Ilan Bardot and Gabriel Cano each scored two goals and had an assist, while Osvaldo Morales had a goal and Juan Chubs had two assists.

Ramon Arevalo made 12 saves for DePue (10-14-1), which advances to play No. 1 Mendota in a semifinal at 4 p.m. Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

At Ottawa: No. 4-seeded St. Bede lost 25-21, 25-17 to No. 9 Lowpoint-Washburn in a Tri-County Conference Tournament consolation semifinal Wednesday at Marquette.

Also Wednesday, No. 8 beat No. 10 Lowpoint-Washburn 22-25, 25-14, 25-15.

Britney Trinidad had 21 digs, 15 points, four aces, 10 assists and three digs for the Panthers (12-14), while Maggie Spratt had nine points, two aces, nine digs and six kills and Eme Bouxsein added nine assists, eight digs, four points and two aces.

COED CROSS COUNTRY

At Peru: The La Salle-Peru boys and girls teams ran to victory over St. Bede on Tuesday at St. Bede.

L-P’s Adam Kasperski won the boys race in 15:57, while L-P’s Kiely Domyancich won the girls race in 21:43.