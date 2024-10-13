L-P volleyball, Mendota boys soccer earn No. 1 seeds in sub-sectionals

La Salle-Peru's Emma Jereb sets the ball against Morris in A.J. Sellett Gymnasium at L-P High School. The Cavaliers earned a No. 1 seed for the postseason and will play in the Class 3A Dixon Regional. (Scott Anderson)

The IHSA recently released the seeds and pairings for the volleyball and boys soccer postseasons. Here’s a look at where all the teams in the NewsTribune area are headed.

VOLLEYBALL

La Salle-Peru (21-2) earned the No. 1 seed in sub-sectional A of the Class 3A Ottawa Sectional.

The Cavaliers open the Dixon Regional at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 against the winner of Monday’s match between No. 7 Dixon and No. 8 Rochelle.

“It’s nice to know that you get rewarded based on our schedule and results,” L-P coach Mark Haberkorn said. “But once you hit postseason, throw the seedings out the window and everybody just goes to play. Our regional is very even if you look at the teams and who beat who.”

In Class 2A, Princeton is the No. 6 seed, Hall the No. 7, Fieldcrest the No. 10 and Mendota the No. 11 in sub-sectional A of the Bureau Valley Sectional.

In sub-sectional B, Bureau Valley is the No. 8 seed.

At the Fieldcrest Regional on Monday, Oct. 28, Princeton will play No. 8 Kewanee at 6 p.m. and Fieldcrest will face No. 5 IVC at 7 p.m.

The Princeton/Kewanee winner will play No. 2 El Paso-Gridley at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 with the Fieldcrest/IVC winner playing No. 3 Eureka at 7 p.m.

In the Coal City Regional, Mendota will face No. 8 Sandwich at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 with the winner moving on to play No. 1 Seneca at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, and Hall playing No. 4 Coal City at 7 p.m.

Bureau Valley will play No. 6 Rockridge at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 in the Orion Regional with the winner advancing to face No. 1 Orion at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.

In Class 1A, Henry-Senachwine earned the No. 2 seed in sub-sectional B of the Williamsfield Sectional with St. Bede the No. 3, Putnam County the No. 5, LaMoille at No. 13 and DePue at No. 14.

In the St. Bede Regional on Tuesday, Oct. 29, St. Bede will play DePue at 6 p.m. with Putnam County vs. LaMoille at 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, Henry will face the winner of No. 8 Lowpoint-Washburn and No. 9 Roanoke-Benson at 6 p.m. with the St. Bede/DePue winner playing the Putnam County/LaMoille winner at 7 p.m.

Earlville is the No. 11 seed in sub-sectional A of the Polo Sectional and will play No. 9 Parkview Christian at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 in the Serena Regional with the winner advancing to play No. 1 Newark at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.

All regional finals are at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Mendota's Sebastian Carlos congratulates teammate Johan Cortez on scoring a goal over Streator (Scott Anderson)

BOYS SOCCER

In sub-sectional B of the Class 1A IVC Sectional, Mendota (18-2-1) earned the No. 1 seed, Princeton is the No. 6 seed, DePue-Hall is the No. 7 seed and Earlville is the No. 10 seed.

In the Serena Regional, Earlville plays at DePue-Hall at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 with the winner advancing to play Mendota at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.

Princeton plays No. 5 Serena at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

The final is at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.

In Class 2A, La Salle-Peru earned the No. 6 seed in sub-sectional B of the Dunlap Sectional.

The Cavaliers play No. 3 Galesburg in the Ottawa Regional at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. The final is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.