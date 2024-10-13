IVCC cross country teams place top 3 in conference: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

IVCC's Dagen Setchell runs in the Arrowhead Conference Meet on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 in Malta. Setchell placed ninth individually to help the Eagles finish third as a team. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

At Malta: IVCC had a strong performance at the Arrowhead Conference Meet at Kishwaukee College as the women’s team placed second and the men’s team finished third.

In the women’s 5K race, Tatiana Serna led the Eagles as she placed ninth in 26:01.45. Behind her was a pack of IVCC runners who placed 13-17 in Kailey Goetsch (29:39.52), Meghann Ostler (29:58.49), Kristy Hoang (31:26.7), Yovanna Reyes (31:52.33) and Claire Durdan (32:56.99).

In the men’s 8K, Dagen Setchell paced the Eagles as he finished ninth in 30:44.49. Other top 20 finishers for IVCC were Erik Garcia (12th, 31:17.61) and Christian Yepsen (19th, 33:54.36).

VOLLEYBALL

At Princeton: Princeton went 4-0 on Saturday to win its own Princeton Invitational.

The Tigresses defeated Plano (25-14, 25-19), Mendota (25-10, 25-15), Byron (25-17, 25-24) and Reed-Custer (25-10, 25-12).

Princeton’s Caroline Keutzer was voted tournament MVP after racking up 24 points, 19 kills, eight aces and eight digs, while teammate Keighley Davis (19 points, 3 aces, 15 kills, 4 blocks) also was named to the all-tournament team.

Makayla Hecht had 71 assists, 27 points, seven aces and 16 digs for Princeton (17-13), while Kathy Maciczak contributed 23 kills.

Mendota placed fourth. The Spikers’ Laylie Denault was named to the all-tournament team.

At Monmouth: Henry-Senachwine went 3-2 to place fourth in the United Invite.

Harper Schrock and Kaitlyn Anderson were named to the all-tournament team. Schrock put down 19 kills, while Anderson had 52 digs and 18 kills. Lauren Harbison contributed 73 assists and 28 digs for the Mallards (22-7).

BOYS SOCCER

Mendota 7, Ottawa 1: Cesar Casas scored three goals and had an assist as the Trojans earned a nonconference victory in Mendota.

Isaac Diaz scored two goals, Luis Ramirez had a goal and an assist and Gael Garcia added a goal for Mendota (18-2-1).

COED CROSS COUNTRY

At Sterling: Princeton’s Augustus Swanson placed 17th among 79 runners in the Sterling Invitational, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 17:10.1.

In the girls race, Avery Waca was Princeton’s top finisher as she was 62nd in 25:32.

At Pontiac: Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber placed fourth among 75 runners in the Prairie Central/Pontiac Invitational, running the 3-mile course in 19:39.61.

In the boys race, H-M’s Mathew Bumber was 69th in 19:29.93.

MEN’S SOCCER

Morton 8, IVCC 1: Daniel Candeias scored the lone goal for the Eagles in a nonconference loss in Cicero.