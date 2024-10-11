NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Hall’s Landen Plym

Hall senior Landen Plym has been among the best players in the area throughout the golf season.

That was no different last week as the postseason started.

Plym shot a 73 at Spring Creek Golf Course to win the individual title at the Class 1A St. Bede Regional while helping the Red Devils to their first regional crown since 2007.

“Landen was the first player on the team to tee off at regionals, and he did a great job at setting the pace score-wise, which allowed everyone else on the team to play a more stress-free round and play their best,” Hall coach Mason Kimberley said.

For his performance, Plym was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Plym answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

What is the strongest part of your golf game?

Plym: I think the strongest part of my golf game is my ball-striking.

What is your favorite club and why?

Plym: My favorite club in my bag is definitely my driver. It’s the best feeling when you pure a driver.

Do you have any superstitions or rituals on the course?

Plym: I have a ritual with the way I mark my golf ball on the green. I have a U of I ball marker, and it has a blue side and an orange side. I always mark it with the blue side up.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Plym: My favorite sports memory would be winning regionals this year as a team. We were the first team to do it in 17 years for Hall, so that was pretty awesome.

Where is your favorite place to eat on the way home from a road match, and what do you get?

Plym: My favorite spot we stop to eat after a match is Culver’s. I usually just get chicken strips and cheese curds.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Plym: If I could travel anywhere in the world it would probably be Paris, because I want to see the Eiffel Tower.

What is your favorite subject in school?

Plym: My favorite subject in school is music.

What is your favorite holiday?

Plym: My favorite holiday is Thanksgiving.

What are your plans after high school?

Plym: My plan after high school is to go to IVCC for a year and then transfer to a four-year school.

What are your thoughts on your performance last week?

Plym: I feel like I saved my best golf for this last week. Everything was working out, and I kept mistakes to a minimum.