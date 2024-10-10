Mendota boys cross country runs to 2nd at Lake Mendota: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

Boys cross country

Mendota Invite: Dixon took first place with 23 points, Mendota took second with 42, and Streator finished last with 56 points in a three-team meet.

The Dukes took first, second and third place overall with Noah Terviel (18:06), Daniel Ramirez (19:05) and Kohlson Stumpf (19:21), respectively.

For the Trojans, Carlos Toribio took fourth (19:30).

Girls cross country

Mendota Invite: Dixon finished in first place with 27 points, and Streator took second with 28 points in a dual meet.

For the Duchesses, Ava Hagler took second (24:36), and Ellie Kemp took fourth (25:16).

Streator’s Luca Trammel finished first (22:35).

Girls volleyball

Newark 2, Earlville 0: In Wednesday’s quarterfinals of the Little Ten Conference Tournament at Newark, the host Norsemen improved to 15-7 and punched their ticket to Friday’s semifinals with a 25-12, 25-13 win over the Red Raiders (10-18).

Boys soccer

Rochelle 2, La Salle-Peru 0: The Hubs scored and held onto the lead for an Interstate 8 Conference victory over the Cavaliers (7-9-2 overall, 2-7 in the I-8).

Men’s soccer

IVCC 3, Kishwaukee 1: Rutger Noodegraaf had a goal and an assist on the night to lead the Eagles to an Arrowhead Athletic Conference win.

Jonathan Cortez and Tiago Lima tallied a goal each.

Women’s soccer

College of DuPage 3, IVCC 1: At DuPage, the Eagle fell in nonconference action.

Men’s golf

Arrowhead Conference Meet: The Eagles finished in fourth place overall in the nine-team conference tournament.

After three rounds, the Eagles scored 335, 315, 306, respectively. They were led by Jake Delaney, who earned all-conference honors and finished in sixth place for the tournament (79, 74, 79). Jonathan Cooper finished in 16th place (84, 81, 74).