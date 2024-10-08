Golfers from Hall, Bureau Valley, Henry, Fieldcrest qualify for state: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS GOLF

At Rockford: Four area golfers punched their tickets to the Class 1A state tournament out of the Rockford Lutheran Sectional on Monday at The Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Country Club.

Hall senior Landen Plym shot a 76 to tie for sixth place and earn his second career trip to state. He also qualified as a sophomore.

“It means a lot since it’s my senior year and after just barely missing the cut line last year at sectional, being able to advance this year means a lot,” Plym said. “I played pretty well today other than a few holes where I made some bad mistakes, but I played well enough to advance, so I’m pretty happy.”

Plym led the Red Devils to a 330 team score to place fourth, just one place shy of a team state berth. Riverdale won with a 299 followed by Rockford Lutheran (312) and Fulton (315).

Also contributing for Hall were Joseph Perez (80), Noah Plym (84) and Jacob Diaz (90). Johnni Escatel (92) and Clayton Fusinetti (103) also competed for the Red Devils.

“The team played well today,” Landen Plym said. “We obviously didn’t exactly meet our goal, but making state as a team is extremely difficult and we came close.”

Bureau Valley junior Wyatt Notovny also qualified for a repeat trip to state as he carded a 78 to tie for 15th.

“A trip back means a lot to me,” Novotny said. “All the work that I’ve put in from last year to now has paid off and I can look back and be very proud of myself.

“I thought I was very patient and very understanding that bad holes were going to come and all that mattered was my mental game and that is the reason why I will be playing more golf.”

Henry-Senachwine is sending a pair of golfers to state in juniors Jacob Miller and Carson Rowe, who both qualified for the first time.

“Jacob Miller and Carson Rowe represent our school very well and have put in the time and have a great work ethic,” Henry coach Max Kirbach said. “They deserve all the credit and it is a privilege to be their coach. The town, I am sure. is very proud of these golfers.”

Miller shot a 76 to tie for sixth and Rowe carded a 77 to finish 14th.

“I thought both players played smart golf and stayed consistent and avoided the big hole,” Kirbach said. “They kept their composure and put together solid rounds.”

Several area players ended their seasons at the sectional in St. Bede’s Zach Husser (89), Fieldcrest’s Carter Senko (87) and Eli Gerdes (89), Putnam County’s Jacob Edens (92), Bureau Valley’s Atticus Middleton (93) and Colin Stabler (103) and Earlville’s Aaden Browder (98).

At Elburn: No area golfers advanced to state out of the Class 2A Kaneland Sectional at Hughes Creek Golf Course.

Mendota carded a 348 to place 11th in the team standings. Burlington Central (311), Ottawa (311) and Rockford Boylan (317) advanced to state as teams.

Dane Doyle led the Trojans as he shot an 84, while Jonas Fitzgerald carded an 86, Grady Jones had an 87 and Brody Hartt added a 91.

La Salle-Peru’s Michael Milota shot an 88 and teammate Riley Cetwinski had a 91.

Princeton had a foursome of golfers wrap up their seasons in Jackson Mason (85), Luke Smith (87), Jayden Fulkerson (88) and Kaiden Coomer (89).

GIRLS GOLF

At El Paso: Fieldcrest senior Jessica Schultz shot a 93 at El Paso Country Club to tie for fifth at the Class 1A El Paso-Gridley Sectional and qualify for the state tournament.

“She’s worked so hard this year, putting in extra practice on her own time,” Fieldcrest coach Lisa Lindstrom said. “This was the goal from the beginning of the season, especially since she missed state by three strokes last year.

“This was not her best round, but the highlight of the day was when she re-teed on a par 3 to get a hole-in-one, which was then a three on the hole. I’m so proud of her and can’t wait to see what her future holds.”

Princeton’s Reese Reviglio (103), Hanna Claiborne (110) and Halli Petersen (118) and St. Bede’s Anna Cyrocki (105) finished their seasons at the sectional.

At Normal: La Salle-Peru senior Allie Thome ended her season by shooting a 90 at the Class 2A Normal U-High Sectional at Weibring Golf Club.

BOYS SOCCER

DePue-Hall 2, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: Grabiel Cano scored two goals on assists from Ilan Bardot in the final four minutes to lead the No. 7-seeded Little Giants to an upset of the No. 2 Royals in a Little Ten Conference Tournament game in Hinckley.

Juan Chubs made 25 saves for DePue-Hall, which advances to play No. 3 Indian Creek in the semifinals.

Indian Creek 5, Earlville 1: The No. 6-seeded Red Raiders lost to the No. 3 Timberwolves in the first round of the Little Ten Conference Tournament in Waterman.

Sterling 7, La Salle-Peru 1: The Cavaliers lost a nonconference game in Sterling.

VOLLEYBALL

Earlville 2, Leland 1: Bailey Miller had 16 digs and 13 kills as the No. 8 Red Raiders defeated the No. 9 Panthers 25-20, 21-25, 25-17 in the first round of the Little Ten Conference Tournament in Newark.

Payton Actis had 19 assists, 13 points and an ace, while Audrey Scherer contributed 11 points, two aces and five kills for Earlville, which advances to play No. 1 Newark at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Princeton 2, IVC 0: Keely Lawson had 12 points, three aces, five digs, four kills and two blocks to help the Tigresses to a 27-25, 25-23 nonconference victory in Princeton.

Makayla Hecht had 17 assists, five digs, four points and two kills for Princeton (12-13), while Caroline Keutzer added six kills, four digs, four points and an ace.

Henry-Senachwine 2, Streator 0: Harper Schrock had seven kills and two digs to help the Mallards to a 25-15, 25-12 nonconferene victory in Henry.

Rachel Eckert had 12 points, an ace and five digs for Henry (19-4), while Lauren Harbison had 18 assists, six digs and an ace and Kaitlyn Anderson contributed 14 points, six aces, nine digs and two kills.

Hiawatha 2, LaMoille 0: The No. 10-seeded Lions lost 25-21, 25-19 to the No. 7 Hawks in a Little Ten Conference Tournament first-round match in Newark.

MEN’S SOCCER

Joliet 2, IVCC 1: Jakob Stumm scored on an assist from Gabriel Penhalver as the Eagles lost a nonconference game in Joliet.

Jabu Mooketsi made two saves for IVCC (3-4-4).

WOMEN’S TENNIS

McHenry 5, IVCC 4: Marisa Vickers won in singles and doubles Sunday as the Eagles lost at the L-P Sports Complex in La Salle.

Vickers won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles and paired with Charlee Bourell to win 7-5, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.

Syria Zungia won 6-4, 1-6, 10-8 at No. 4 singles for IVCC, while Mina James won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 5 singles.