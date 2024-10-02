NewsTribune volleyball stat leaders through Sept. 28

A look at the volleyball stat leaders in the NewsTribune area, including players from La Salle-Peru, Hall, Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Earlville and Henry-Senachwine.
KILLS
|Player
|Sets played
|Total
|Per set
|Denault (Mendota)
|39
|115
|4
|Schrock (Henry-Senahwine)
|44
|143
|3.3
|Duttlinger (La Salle-Peru)
|45
|139
|3.1
|Richardson (Putnam County)
|48
|139
|2.9
|Currie (La Salle-Peru)
|45
|117
|2.6
|K. Anderson (Henry-Senachwine)
|44
|116
|2.6
|Coutts (Hall)
|50
|118
|2.4
|Miller (Earlville)
|47
|113
|2.4
|Frederick (La Salle-Peru)
|45
|100
|2.2
|Harp (Princeton)
|42
|87
|2.1
BLOCKS
|Player
|Sets played
|Total
|Per set
|Currie (La Salle-Peru)
|45
|63
|1.4
|Frederick (La Salle-Peru)
|45
|42
|0.9
|Davis (Princeton)
|40
|24
|0.6
|Maciczak (Princeton)
|42
|19
|0.5
|Depenbrock (La Salle-Peru)
|45
|21
|0.5
ASSISTS
|Player
|Sets played
|Total
|Per set
|Harbison (Henry-Senachwine)
|44
|356
|8.1
|Hoscheid (Hall)
|50
|320
|6.4
|Hecht (Princeton)
|42
|255
|6.1
|Jereb (La Salle-Peru)
|45
|234
|5.2
|Garretson (La Salle-Peru)
|45
|161
|3.6
DIGS
|Player
|Sets played
|Total
|Per set
|Wiesbrock (Putnam County)
|48
|223
|4.7
|Richardson (Putnam County)
|48
|199
|4.2
|Ware (La Salle-Peru)
|45
|184
|4.1
|Vazquez (Earlville)
|47
|189
|4
|Miller (Earlville)
|47
|182
|3.9
|Coutts (Hall)
|50
|182
|3.6
|K. Anderson (Henry-Senachwine)
|44
|166
|3.6
|Mertes (La Salle-Peru)
|43
|143
|3.3
|Harbison (Henry-Senachwine)
|44
|144
|3.3
|Thompson (Henry-Senachwine)
|44
|143
|3.3
ACES
|Player
|Sets played
|Total
|Per set
|Richardson (Putnam County)
|48
|39
|0.8
|Bouxsein (Putnam County)
|48
|33
|0.7
|Keutzer (Princeton)
|42
|29
|0.7
|Lawson (Princeton)
|42
|24
|0.6
|Actis (Earlville)
|47
|30
|0.6
|Harbison (Henry-Senachwine)
|44
|28
|0.6
RECORDS
|Team
|Overall
|Conference
|La Salle-Peru
|19-1
|3-0 (Interstate 8)
|Henry-Senachwine
|16-4
|4-1 (Tri-County)
|Hall
|12-9-2
|2-3 (Three Rivers East)
|Putnam County
|9-12
|1-4 (Tri-County)
|Princeton
|8-11
|3-3 (Three Rivers East)
|Earlville
|7-15
|2-3 (Little Ten)
|Mendota
|3-12
|1-4 (Three Rivers East)