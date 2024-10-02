October 02, 2024
NewsTribune volleyball stat leaders through Sept. 28

By Kevin Chlum
L-P's Ava Currie gets the ball past Princeton's Caroline Keutzer and teammate Kathy Maciczak on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 at Princeton High School.

L-P's Ava Currie gets the ball past Princeton's Caroline Keutzer and Kathy Maciczak during a match this season. Currie leads the area in blocks and is fifth in kills. (Scott Anderson)

A look at the volleyball stat leaders in the NewsTribune area, including players from La Salle-Peru, Hall, Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Earlville and Henry-Senachwine.

KILLS

PlayerSets playedTotalPer set
Denault (Mendota)391154
Schrock (Henry-Senahwine)441433.3
Duttlinger (La Salle-Peru)451393.1
Richardson (Putnam County)481392.9
Currie (La Salle-Peru)451172.6
K. Anderson (Henry-Senachwine)441162.6
Coutts (Hall)501182.4
Miller (Earlville)471132.4
Frederick (La Salle-Peru)451002.2
Harp (Princeton)42872.1

BLOCKS

PlayerSets playedTotalPer set
Currie (La Salle-Peru)45631.4
Frederick (La Salle-Peru)45420.9
Davis (Princeton)40240.6
Maciczak (Princeton)42190.5
Depenbrock (La Salle-Peru)45210.5

ASSISTS

PlayerSets playedTotalPer set
Harbison (Henry-Senachwine)443568.1
Hoscheid (Hall)503206.4
Hecht (Princeton)422556.1
Jereb (La Salle-Peru)452345.2
Garretson (La Salle-Peru)451613.6

DIGS

PlayerSets playedTotalPer set
Wiesbrock (Putnam County)482234.7
Richardson (Putnam County)481994.2
Ware (La Salle-Peru)451844.1
Vazquez (Earlville)471894
Miller (Earlville)471823.9
Coutts (Hall)501823.6
K. Anderson (Henry-Senachwine)441663.6
Mertes (La Salle-Peru)431433.3
Harbison (Henry-Senachwine)441443.3
Thompson (Henry-Senachwine)441433.3

ACES

PlayerSets playedTotalPer set
Richardson (Putnam County)48390.8
Bouxsein (Putnam County)48330.7
Keutzer (Princeton)42290.7
Lawson (Princeton)42240.6
Actis (Earlville)47300.6
Harbison (Henry-Senachwine)44280.6

RECORDS

TeamOverallConference
La Salle-Peru19-13-0 (Interstate 8)
Henry-Senachwine16-44-1 (Tri-County)
Hall12-9-22-3 (Three Rivers East)
Putnam County9-121-4 (Tri-County)
Princeton8-113-3 (Three Rivers East)
Earlville7-152-3 (Little Ten)
Mendota3-121-4 (Three Rivers East)
