Mendota volleyball defeats Hall: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

VOLLEYBALL

Mendota 2, Hall 0: Laylie Denault put down nine kills to help the Spikers to a 25-22, 25-16 victory Tuesday in a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Mendota.

Ella Martin had 15 assists for Mendota, while Zariah Escatel served three aces.

Morgan Hoscheid had 10 assists and an ace for Hall, while Kennedy Wozniak had five kills.

Princeton 2, Newman 0: Keighley Davis had eight kills, nine points, an ace, three digs and three aces as the Tigresses earned a 25-19, 26-24 victory in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Sterling.

Caroline Keutzer had 13 points, three aces and five digs for Princeton (9-11, 4-3 TRC East), while Makayla Hecht had 15 assists, three digs and two kills.

Henry-Senachwine 2, ROWVA/Williamsfield 0: Brooklynn Thompson had nine points, an ace, six digs and five kills to help the Mallards to a 25-11, 25-21 nonconference victory in Williamsfield.

Lauren Harbison had 15 assists, seven digs and two kills for Henry (17-4), while Kaitlyn Anderson contributed 10 digs, five points, an ace, four kills, four assists and one block.

IMSA 2, Earlville 1: The Red Raiders lost 14-25, 25-23, 25-12 in a Little Ten Conference match in Aurora.

Indian Creek 2, DePue 0: The Little Giants lost 25-18, 25-14 in a Little Ten Conference match in Shabbona.

Somonauk 2, LaMoille 0: The Lions lost 25-19, 25-12 in a Little Ten Conference match in LaMoille.

GIRLS SWIMMING

La Salle-Peru co-op 83, Morrison 11: Emily Lowery, Sam Nauman and Anna Weitl each won two individual events to help the Cavaliers to a victory in La Salle.

Lowery won the 50-yard freestyle (28.67 seconds) and the 500 freestyle (6:11.7), Nauman won the 100 butterfly (1:05.41) and the 100 breaststroke (1:15.92) and Anna Weitl won the 200 individual medley (2:31.84) and the 100 freestyle (1:01.46).

The Cavaliers also won three relays.

Nauman, Emma Short and Finley Jobst won the 200 medley relay (2:02.42), Clara Weitl, Jobst, Anna Weitl and Nauman won the 200 freestyle relay (1:51.84) and Lowery, Lily Miller, Addisyn Budnick and Clara Weitl won the 400 freestyle relay (4:23.95).

BOYS SOCCER

Mendota 9, Dixon 2: Sebastian Carlos scored four goals and had an assist to lead the Trojans to a nonconference vitory in Dixon.

Johan Cortez scored three goals and had two assists for Mendota (16-1-1), while Cesar Casas and Sam Matura each scored a goal.

Princeton 3, Kewanee 1: The Tigers earned a Three Rivers Conference victory in Princeton.

COED CROSS COUNTRY

At El Paso: The La Salle-Peru boys placed seventh among 20 teams at the El Paso-Gridley Invitational.

Griffin Hammers led the Cavaliers as he placed 20th in 17:44.2.

Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel was the top area finisher as he placed 12th in 17:29.4.

In the girls race, L-P finished 12th. Kiely Domyancich led the Cavs in 24:15.9.

At Seneca: St. Bede had two top 10 finishers in the Tri-County Conference boys race as Kaden Nauman finished seventh in 19:42.57 and RJ Hermosillo was 10th in 19:46.78.

The Bruins scored 57 points to place third behind Lowpoint-Washburn (17) and Seneca (55). Henry-Midland (96) was fourth.

In the girls race, Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber placed second in 20:04.92. The Timberducks (67) placed third behind Seneca (28) and Lowpoint-Washburn (36).

GIRLS TENNIS

Princeton 4, Coal City 1: The Tigresses swept both singles matches and took two of three doubles matches to defeat the Coalers.

In singles, Emilee Merkel was a 6-1, 6-3 winner at No. 1 and Audrey Thompson was a 6-1, 6-4 winner at No. 2.

Doubles winners were Nora Schneider and Fiona Wempe at No. 1 (6-3, 6-0) and Anna Ellis and Paige Jesse at No. 2 (6-3, 6-3).

GIRLS GOLF

At Cambridge: Bureau Valley (538) finished 11th in the Class 1A Cambridge Regional at Valley View Golf Course.

Faith Hanson led the Storm with a round of 118.