Putnam County softball places second in IESA Class 1A tournament

The Putnam County Junior High softball team finished second in the IESA Class 1A tournament. Team members are (front row, from left) Bailey Vice, Hannah Heiberger, McKlay Gensini, Tula Rue, Kami Nauman and Emmy Carboni; and (back row) Back Row Emily Konczak, Lillian Bouxsin, Makenna Goulding, Murphy Hopkins, Jaylyn Dickey, Mylee Christiansen, Avery Lenkaitis, Anahi Avila, Chloe Christiansen, Jolene Poole and Anni Judd. (Photo provided by PCJH)

The Putnam County softball placed second in the IESA Class 1A state tournament.

The Pumas beat LeRoy 6-5 in 8 innings in the semifinals on Saturday morning before losing 7-2 to Cambridge in the title game Saturday afternoon.

In the title game, Hannah Heiberger went 2 for 3 with a triple and a run. She also threw a complete game, allowing seven runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks.

Also for PC, McKlay Gensini was 1 for 3 with two RBIs, Tula Rue was 1 for 3 and Anni Judd scored a run.

In the semifinal win, the Pumas scored in the bottom of the eighth inning to pull out the win.

Gensini went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, Lillian Bouxsein was 2 for 5 with a double, two runs and an RBI, Kami Nauman went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI, Judd was 3 for 4 with a run and Murphy Hopkins went 2 for 4 with a run.

Heiberger was the winning pitcher, giving up five runs on six hits while striking out nine batters and walking one in a complete game.

Putnam County beat Lexington 10-6 in Friday’s quarterfinal.

Heiberger went 3 for 5 with three runs and three RBIs and pitched a complete game, allowing six runs on seven hits with 10 strikeouts and five walks.