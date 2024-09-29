Putnam County softball places second in IESA Class 1A tournament

The Putnam County softball placed second in the IESA Class 1A state tournament.
The Pumas beat LeRoy 6-5 in 8 innings in the semifinals on Saturday morning before losing 7-2 to Cambridge in the title game Saturday afternoon.
In the title game, Hannah Heiberger went 2 for 3 with a triple and a run. She also threw a complete game, allowing seven runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks.
Also for PC, McKlay Gensini was 1 for 3 with two RBIs, Tula Rue was 1 for 3 and Anni Judd scored a run.
In the semifinal win, the Pumas scored in the bottom of the eighth inning to pull out the win.
Gensini went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, Lillian Bouxsein was 2 for 5 with a double, two runs and an RBI, Kami Nauman went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI, Judd was 3 for 4 with a run and Murphy Hopkins went 2 for 4 with a run.
Heiberger was the winning pitcher, giving up five runs on six hits while striking out nine batters and walking one in a complete game.
Putnam County beat Lexington 10-6 in Friday’s quarterfinal.
Heiberger went 3 for 5 with three runs and three RBIs and pitched a complete game, allowing six runs on seven hits with 10 strikeouts and five walks.