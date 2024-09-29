Hall places third in Mendota Ryder Cup: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS GOLF

At Mendota: Hall placed third in the Mendota Ryder Cup on Saturday with a 241 at Mendota Golf Club.

Ottawa won for the fourth year in a row with a meet record 219, while Morris was second with a 235. The host Trojans (246) placed fourth, Princeton (253) finished sixth, La Salle-Peru (255) was seventh, Bureau Valley (263) was eighth and Putnam County (289) was 10th.

Jake Diaz and Johnni Escatel led the Red Devils as the pair placed sixth with a 77.

For Mendota, Jonas Fitzerald and Kooper Novak finished ninth with an 81.

BOYS SOCCER

DePue-Hall 2, Princeton 1: Gabriel Cano scored two goals to help the Little Giants to a Three Rivers Conference victory in Princeton.

Ramon Arevalo made 16 saves for DePue-Hall (5-12-1).

Mendota 3, Monmouth-Roseville 2: Isaac Diaz scored a pair of goals to lead the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference victory in Monmouth.

Sebastian Carlos had a goal and an assist for Mendota (15-1-1).

COED CROSS COUNTRY

At Sterling: Princeton’s Augustus Swanson placed an area-best 39th in 17:30.2 in the Rock River Run.

La Salle-Peru’s Griffin Hammers finished 46th in 17:43. The Cavaliers placed 11th.

In the girls race, L-P’s Kiely Domyancich was 44th in 22:22.9, while Princeton’s Natalie Meyer was 78th in 23:52.7.

At Kankakee: Fieldcrest senior Caleb Krischel placed seventh in the Herscher Invite in a time of 16:39.3.

In the girls race, Hannah Schumacher led the Knights as she finished 23rd in 22:51.3.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Waubonsee 1, IVCC 0: Grace Johnson made 16 saves as the Eagles lost a nonconference game in Sugar Grove.

MEN’S SOCCER

Waubonsee 5, IVCC 0: The Eagles were shut out in a nonconference game in Sugar Grove.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Morton 3, IVCC 1: The Eagles lost 25-21, 25-13, 23-25, 25-13 in a nonconference match in Cicero.