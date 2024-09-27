Henry volleyball beats Marquette in two sets: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

VOLLEYBALL

Henry-Senachwine 2, Marquette 0: Harper Schrock put down 12 kills Thursday to help the Mallards to a 25-17, 25-20 victory in a Tri-County Conference match in Ottawa.

Lauren Harbison had 24 assists for Henry (16-4, 4-1 TCC), while Kaitlyn Anderson had 14 digs, six kills, four assists and a block and Brynna Anderson added eight points, two aces, six kills and three digs.

Bureau Valley 2, Mendota 0: Kinley Canady had 11 kills and Maddie Wetzell added seven kills to lead the Storm to a nonconference victory over the Spikers in Mendota.

Taylor Neuhalfen added 10 points, two aces and eight digs, Libby Endress had 14 digs and 23 assists and Lesleigh Maynard added 14 digs.

BOYS SOCCER

Mendota 8, Sterling 0: Isaac Diaz notched a hat trick to lead the Trojans to a nonconference victory in Sterling.

David Casas scored two goals and had an assist for Mendota (14-1-1), while Sebastian Carlos had two goals, Cesar Casas contributed a goal and an assist and Mateo Goy made seven saves.

BOYS GOLF

At Galesburg: Bureau Valley senior Colin Stabler shot an 80 to tie for second in the Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament at Lake Bracken Country Club.

The Storm carded a 349 to place third behind Ridgewood (337) and United (345).

Also for Bureau Valley, Wyatt Novotny finished eighth with an 85, while Landen Birdsley and Landon Smith each had a 92.

Ottawa 155, Mendota 171: Grady Jones shot a 40 as the Trojans lost a nonconference match at Mendota Golf Club in Mendota.

Brody Hartt (42), Evan McPheeters (43) and Jonas Fitzgerald (46) rounded out the scores for Mendota.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Highland 3, IVCC 0: The Eagles lost 25-14, 25-8, 25-20 in an Arrowhead Conference match in Oglesby.