L-P’s Allie Thome wins Interstate 8 golf tournament: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

La Salle-Peru’s Allie Thome blasts her ball out of a sand trap on the second hole Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, during the Interstate 8 girls golf tournament at the Sycamore Golf Club. (Mark Busch)

GIRLS GOLF

At Sycamore: La Salle-Peru senior Allie Thome shot an 88 on Tuesday at Sycamore Golf Club to win the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament.

“I have been working hard since my freshman year to get to this point, so it feels great to finally get the win even with the tough conditions,” Thome said.

Thome won by two strokes over Kaneland’s Kailey Kunstman.

Thome helped the Cavaliers to a second-place finish with a 406. Kaneland won with a 392.

“I did well adjusting to the tough weather conditions for the day,” Thome said. “My short game helped my score greatly, which led me to the win.”

L-P’s Delani Duggan (103) and Sophia Chiu (104) placed seventh and eighth, respectively, while Mary Craven and Charlie Slusarek each had a 118.

VOLLEYBALL

La Salle-Peru 2, Sycamore 0: Ava Currie put down eight kills and had three blocks to lead the Cavaliers to a 26-24, 25-15 victory in an Interstate 8 Conference match in Sycamore.

Kelsey Frederick had seven kills and two blocks for L-P (18-1, 2-0 I8), while Emma Jereb and Carly Garretson each had 11 assists and eight digs.

Hall 2, Newman 0: Morgan Hoscheid had 15 assists, five digs and an ace as the Red Devils won 25-22, 25-18 in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Sterling.

Kaitlyn Coutts had seven kills, five digs and an ace for Hall (9-8-1, 2-3 TRC East), while Evelyn Bryant added 10 digs and an ace.

Henry-Senachwine 2, Peoria Heights 1: Kaitlyn Anderson had 12 digs, nine kills and six points to help the Mallards to a 19-25, 25-13, 25-19 victory in a nonconference match in Peoria Heights.

Brooklyn Thompson had 10 kills, seven points, one ace and five digs for Henry (15-4), while Lauren Harbison contributed 26 assists, 11 points, six aces and six digs.

Kewanee 2, Mendota 0: Laylie Denault put down nine kills as the Spikers lost 25-13, 25-20 in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Mendota.

Ava Eddy contributed 12 digs for Mendota.

Erie-Prophetstown 2, Princeton 1: Kathy Maciczak had five kills and four blocks as the Tigresses lost 22-25, 25-20, 25-21 in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Erie.

Makayla Hecht added 14 assists, nine digs and six aces for Princeton (8-11, 3-3 TRC East).

Hiawatha 2, LaMoille 0: The Lions lost 25-19, 25-14 in a Little Ten Conference match in LaMoille.

Newark 2, DePue 0: The Little Giants lost 25-4, 25-12 in a Little Ten Conference match in DePue.

El Paso-Gridley 2, Fieldcrest 0: The Knights lost 25-11, 25-14 in a Heart of Illinois Conference match in El Paso.

BOYS SOCCER

Mendota 9, Princeton 0: Cesar Casas scored two goals and had three assists to lead the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference victory in Mendota.

Johan Cortez had a pair of goals and an assist for Mendota (13-1-1), while Mauricio Martinez had a goal an two assists, Isaac Diaz and David Casas each had a goal and an assist and Mauricio Salinas and Aaden Castle each scored a goal.

BOYS GOLF

At Mendota: Brody Hartt shot a 37 to share medalist honors and lead Mendota to a victory in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Mendota Golf Club.

The Trojans carded a 169 to beat Mercer County (172) and Monmouth-Roseville (199).

Grady Jones (42), Jonas Fitzgerald (43) and Dane Doyle (47) rounded out the scores for Mendota.

COED CROSS COUNTRY

At Kewanee: Bureau Valley’s Gemma Moore ran the 3-mile course in 22:27.77 to place third in a meet at Baker Park Golf Course.

Erie-Prophetstown won with 29 points, followed by the Storm (45) and Rockridge (50).

In the boys meet, BV (54) was third behind E-P (25) an ROWVA (49).

Alexander Gallardo led the Storm as he finished ninth in 19:23.21.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Black Hawk 3, IVCC 1: The Eagles lost an Arrowhead Conference match in Moline.