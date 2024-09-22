L-P co-op swim team wins pentathlon: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

The La Salle-Peru co-op swim team won its own pentathlon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 at L-P High School. (Photo provided by Rob McNally)

GIRLS SWIMMING

At La Salle: Sam Nauman won the individual title and led the La Salle-Peru co-op to the team title in the L-P Pentathlon on Saturday.

Nauman had the best time in all five events with a 25.63 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle, a 1:02.28 in the 100 butterfly, a 1:00.67 in the 100 backstroke, a 1:13.91 in the 100 breaststroke and a 2:03.06 in the 200 freestyle.

The sophomore from Henry-Senachwine set meet records in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke and also set a record for most individual total points with 4,100.

Also for the Cavaliers, Finley Jobst placed third with 3,509 points, Anna Weitl finished fourth with 3,304 points and Clara Weitl was sixth with 3,148 points.

The Cavs finished with 14,061 points to beat Olympia (12,759) and Morris (7,576).

BOYS GOLF

At Princeton: Hall landed three medal winners, including first-place Landen Plym, to capture Saturday’s Princeton Invitational at Chapel Hill Golf Course.

Landen Plym shot a medalist 72 with Jake Diaz (84) third and Joe Perez (85) fourth to lead the Red Devils (330) to the championship over runner-up Mendota (352).

Hall’s Noah Plym chipped in an 89 to tie for 10th.

“We knew going in that all the teams other than host Princeton were going to be unfamiliar with the course, with Chapel Hill not hosting this event since 2018, so we made sure to play a bit more conservatively and not take too many risks,” he said. “The players did a nice job just keeping the ball in play, and limiting the damage. It wasn’t anything flashy, but it got the job done.”

Mendota’s Brody Hartt (82) finished second with Jonas Fitzgerald (87) tying for sixth and Dane Doyle (89) tying for 10th and Grady Jones adding a 94.

Princeton (354) placed third, led by Jackson Mason (87) and Luke Smith (87), who tied for sixth, Jayden Fulkerson (89), who tied for 10th, and Kaiden Coomer (91).

Scorers for fifth-place Lasalle-Peru (367), were Riley Cetwinski (90), Michael Milota (91), Kaedin Bond (92) and Geno Argubright (94).

GIRLS GOLF

At La Salle: The La Salle-Peru foursome of Allie Thome, Sophia Chiu, Delani Duggan and coach Patrick Goy placed second in the Lady Cavs Scramble with a 9-under 63.

The Cavaliers tied with Lincoln-Way Central but took second via tiebreaker.

Lincoln-Way East won with a 61. Princeton carded a 69.

COED CROSS COUNTRY

At Walnut: Mendota’s Anthony Kelson ran the 3-mile course in 16:47.9 to place an area-best fifth at Bureau Valley’s Dale Donner Invitational.

Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel finished 14th in 17:22.9, La Salle-Peru’s Griffin Hammers took 25th in 17:53.4, Amboy co-op’s Henry Nichols was 29th in 18:04.1, Bureau Valley’s Maddox Moore was 35th in 18:21.3 and L-P’s Anthony Padilla was 40th in 18:36.4.

Elmwood won the team title with 59 points. L-P (231) placed 10th, the Storm (338) finished 12th, the Clippers (354) were 13th, St. Bede (433) was 18th, Mendota (437) was 19th and Henry-Midland (527) was 21st.

In the girls race, Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber was the top area finisher as she placed 15th in 20:50.7.

L-P’s Kiely Domyancich finished 44th in 23:26 and Bureau Valley’s Gemma Moore was 45th in 23:26.

Sandwich won the team title with 92 points. The Cavs (301) finished 12th, the Storm (415) placed 16th, Amboy co-op (416) was 17th and Henry-Midland (449) was 18th.

At Geneseo: Princeton competed at the Geneseo Invitational, which ran a race for each class.

The Tigresses won the sophomore girls title with 29 points behind Ruby Acker (21:12) and Payton Frueh (21:25) who placed third and fourth, respectively.

In the freshman boys race, Princeton’s Brady Peach finished eighth in 19:11, while the Tigers’ Augustus Swanson took 10th in the junior boys race in 18:08.

BOYS SOCCER

Mendota 8, Somonauk 1: Johan Cortez and Cesar Casas each scored two goals and had two assists to lead the Trojans to a nonconference victory in Somonauk.

Mauricio Martinez and Isaac Diaz each scored a goal for Mendota (11-1-1).

Earlville 3, Yorkville Christian 1: Easton Fruit scored two goals and had an assist to help the REd Raiders to a nonconference victory.

Alvin Hernandez scored a goal for Earlville, while Landen Tirevold made 10 saves.

Ottawa 9, DePue-Hall 0: The Little Giants were shut out in a nonconference game at Ottawa.

FOOTBALL

Amboy co-op 58, Bushnell-Prairie City 22: The Clippers improved to 4-0 with an Illinois 8-Man Football Association West Division win in Bushnell.

VOLLEYBALL

At Aledo: Henry-Senachwine went 2-2 at the Mercer County Tournament.

The Mallards defeated Abingdon-Avon and Fisher and lost to Mercer County and Monmouth-Roseville.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

IVCC 5, Kankakee 2: Abigail Poole scored four goals to lead the Eagles to a nonconference victory in Kankakee.

Litzy Lopez had a goal and an assist for IVCC, while Grace Johnson made 10 saves.

JUNIOR COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

At Warrenville: Tatiana Serna ran the 6-kilometer course in 29:50.3 to lead the IVCC women’s team with a 179th-place finish among 220 runners at Wheaton College’s Gil Dodds Invitational at St. James Farm.

Also for the Eagles, Kailey Goetsch (34:51.7) placed 210th, Claire Durdan (37:02.6) was 213th, Meghann Ostler (37:07.8) was 216th and Kristy Hoang (40:23) was 218th.

In the men’s 8K, Dagen Setchell led the Eagles as he was 221st among 299 runners in 30:39. Also for IVCC, Erik Garcia (32:46) was 265th, Christian Yepsen (35:00 was 272nd) and Azael Vargas (35:52) was 278th.

MEN’S SOCCER

IVCC 0, Kankakee 0: Jabulile Mooketsi made two saves as the Eagles and Cavaliers played to a scoreless draw in a nonconference game in Kankakee.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

At Sugar Grove: IVCC went 1-1 at the Region IV Crossover Tournament at Waubonsee College, beating Waubonsee (25-22, 25-15, 22-25, 25-14) and losing to McHenry (19-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-22).