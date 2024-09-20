Plyms share medalist honors in Hall win over Princeton: Thursday’s BCR roundup

BOYS GOLF

Hall 161, Princeton 184: Landen Plym and Noah Plym each carded a 37 to share medalist honors and help the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference victory Thursday at Chapel Hill Golf Course in Princeton

Jacob Diaz had a 42 for Hall, while Johnni Escatel and Joseph Perez each had a 45.

Luke Smith led the Tigers to a 44, while Jayden Fulkerson had a 45, Andrew Boughton shot a 47 and Nolan Kloepping added a 48.

At Deer Grove: Wyatt Novotny shot a 1-under-par 35 as Bureau Valley edged Sterling 162-163 in a triangular at Deer Valley Golf Club. Rock Falls was third with a 189.

Colin Stabler and Landon Smith each carded a 42 for BV, while Atticus Middleton had a 43.

At Princeton: Dane Doyle, Grady Jones and Jonas Fitzgerald each carded a 39 as Mendota placed second in a Three Rivers Conference triangular Tuesday at Chapel Hill Golf Course. Riverdale won with a 149, followed by the Trojans (157) and Princeton (172).

Brody Hartt added a 40 for Mendota.

Luke Smith led the Tigers with a 39, while Jackson Mason (41), Jayden Fulkerson (46) and Nolan Kloepping (46) rounded out the scores for Princeton.

VOLLEYBALL

Ottawa 2, Princeton 1: Keely Lawson had 10 points, an ace and six kills Thursday as the Tigresses lost 25-17, 18-25, 25-15 in a nonconference match in Princeton.

Makayla Hecht had 19 assists, five digs and two kills for Princeton (8-10), while Caroline Keutzer added 10 points, three aces, four kills and three digs.

IMSA 2, DePue 0: The Little Giants lost 25-12, 25-11 Thursday in a Little Ten Conference match in Aurora.

Serena 2, LaMoille 0: The Lions lost 25-11, 25-16 Thursday in a Little Ten Conference match.

Bureau Valley 2, Abingdon-Avon 0: The Storm won 25-11, 25-10 in a Lincoln Trail Conference match Wednesday in Manlius.

GIRLS GOLF

At Sterling: Princeton’s Hanna Claiborne shot a 45 to share medalist honors in a triangular at Emerald Park Golf Course.

The Tigresses and Erie-Prophetstown each shot a 201 with the Panthers winning on a fifth score tiebreaker. Sterling had a 208.

Also for Princeton, Addie Carr had a 48, while Reese Reviglio and Samantha Woolley each had a 54.

At Rock Island: Princeton’s Samantha Woolley carded a 96 to place sixth individually in the Three Rivers Conference Meet on Wednesday at Highland Springs Golf Course.

The Tigresses scored a 420 to finished fifth as a team. Rockridge won with a 368.

Also for Princeton, Hanna Claiborne shot a 103, Addie Carr had a 110 and Reese Reviglio added a 111.

Hall’s Jamie Valadez shot a 119.

Seneca 207, St. Bede 232: Anna Cyrocki shot a 51 as the Bruins lost a Tri-County Conference match Wednesday at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley.

Eden Galvan (58), Mae Hagenban (61) and Violet Lopez (62) also scored for St. Bede.

At Monmouth: Bureau Valley carded a 540 to place seventh in the Lincoln Trail Conference Meet on Wednesday at Gibson Woods Golf Course.

Faith Hanson (113), Michaela Noder (119), Elizabeth Bowyer (149) and Gracie Phillips (159) scored for the Storm.

CROSS COUNTRY

At Peru: Princeton’s Ruby Acker ran a 20:55 to claim the individual title in an seven-school meet Tuesday at Baker Lake.

Teammate Payton Frueh was third in 22:45 as the Tigresses tallied 50 points to finish behind Ottawa (28).

Princeton placed third in the boys meet as Tyler VandeVenter (17:35) and Augustus Swanson (17:37) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

At Spring Valley: Hall’s Jeremy Smith (16:33.91) and Joseph Caracheo (17:28.41) placed third and fourth, respectively, as the Red Devils lost 24-31 to Somonauk on Wednesday.

Putnam County’s Brayden Zuniga placed sixth in 17:48.91.

BOYS SOCCER

DePue-Hall 3, IVC 1: Gabriel Cano scored two goals to help the Little Giants to a nonconference victory Tuesday in DePue.

Osvaldo Morales also scored for DePue-Hall (4-6-1).

GIRLS TENNIS

IMSA 4, St. Bede 1: The Bruins lost Tuesday in Peru with the No. 3 doubles team of Alondra Delao and Yuno Kawai providing the only win for the Bruins, 6-3, 7-6.