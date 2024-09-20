Henry-Senachwine volleyball tops Dwight: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

VOLLEYBALL

Henry-Senachwine 2, Dwight 0: Harper Schrock had 10 kills, nine digs and a block to lead the Mallards to a 25-15, 25-9 victory in a Tri-County Conference match in Henry.

Lauren Harbison had 13 assists, nine digs, four points, an ace and a block for Henry (11-2, 3-1 TCC), while Taylor Frawley contributed 14 points, an ace and four digs.

La Salle-Peru 2, Streator 1: Ava Currie had nine blocks and seven kills as the Cavaliers won 27-29, 25-20, 25-13 in a nonconference match in Streator.

Kalli Ware had 20 digs and 13 points for L-P (17-1), while Emma Jereb had 18 points and 10 assists, Carly Garretson had 17 points and 10 assists and Kelsey Frederick put down nine kills.

Ottawa 2, Princeton 1: Keely Lawson had 10 points, an ace and six kills as the Tigresses lost 25-17, 18-25, 25-15 in a nonconference match in Princeton.

Makayla Hecht had 19 assists, five digs and two kills for Princeton (8-10), while Caroline Keutzer added 10 points, three aces, four kills and three digs.

Woodland 2, Putnam County 0: Myah Richardson had eight digs, six kills and an ace as the Panthers lost 25-16, 25-11 in a Tri-County Conference match in Streator.

Eme Bouxsein had seven digs, seven assists, three points and two aces for PC (5-7, 1-3 TCC), while Ella Pyszka added five and four points.

Hinckley-Big Rock 2, Earlville 0: Bailey Miller had nine digs and six kills as the Red Raiders lost 25-12, 25-16 a Little Ten Conference match in Earlville.

IMSA 2, DePue 0: The Little Giants lost 25-12, 25-11 in a Little Ten Conference match in Aurora.

Serena 2, LaMoille 0: The Lions lost 25-11, 25-16 in a Little Ten Conference match.

BOYS GOLF

Hall 161, Princeton 184: Landen Plym and Noah Plym each carded a 37 to share medalist honors and help the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference victory at Chapel Hill Golf Course in Princeton

Jacob Diaz had a 42 for Hall, while Johnni Escatel and Joseph Perez each had a 45.

Luke Smith led the Tigers to a 44, while Jayden Fulkerson had a 45, Andrew Boughton shot a 47 and Nolan Kloepping added a 48.

At Sherrard: Brody Hartt shot a 39 to claim medalist honors and lead Mendota to a victory in a Three Rivers Conference triangular in Frye Lake Golf Club.

The Trojans scored a 177 to beat Kewanee (192) and Sherrard (196).

Jonas Fitzgerald carded a 44, while Dane Doyle and Grady Jones each added a 47.

At Pontiac: Fieldcrest’s Carter Senko carded an 85 to place 10th in the Livingston County Tournament at Wolf Creek Golf Club.

Zach Johnson (91), Eli Gerdes (91) and Nathan Buchanan (95) also scored for the Knights, who finished sixth with a 362.

GIRLS GOLF

At Sterling: Princeton’s Hanna Claiborne shot a 45 to share medalist honors in a triangular at Emerald Park Golf Course.

The Tigresses and Erie-Prophetstown each shot a 201 with the Panthers winning on a fifth score tiebreaker. Sterling had a 208.

Also for Princeton, Addie Carr had a 48, while Reese Reviglio and Samantha Woolley each had a 54.

At Pontiac: Fieldcrest’s Jessica Schultz shot an 83 to place sixth in the Livingston County Tournament at Wolf Creek Golf Club.

Julia Ehrnthaller (107), Olivia Bernardi (107) and Gwyneth Frei (112) rounded out the scores for the Knights, who placed sixth with a 409.

COED CROSS COUNTRY

At Spring Valley: Hall’s Jeremy Smith (16:33.91) and Joseph Caracheo (17:28.41) placed third and fourth, respectively, as the Red Devils lost 24-31 to Somonauk.

Putnam County’s Brayden Zuniga placed sixth in 17:48.91.

At Rochelle: Amboy co-op’s Henry Nichols placed seventh in 20:40.92 in a quadrangular.

The Clippers placed third with 42 points. Rochelle (38) won and DeKalb (41) was second.

In the girls race, Samantha Nauman (30:29.45) paced the Clippers in 24th place.