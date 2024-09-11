Mendota named 37th best volleyball program in IHSA’s state series era

Members of the Mendota volleyball team pose with their Sectional plaque in 2006. The Spikers, who have made 10 state appearances with eight state trophies, were named the 37th best volleyball program in the state series era (1974-2024) by the IHSA. (Shaw Local File Photo)

For the first four years Mendota offered girls sports, all four of the girls teams wore the same uniforms.

Volleyball coach Renee Guenther convinced the athletic director to get new uniforms for the girls teams.

And with it, Guenther brought a new nickname to the volleyball team.

“I gave the name Trojans a lot of thought,” Guenther said. “Lady Trojans, no. Trojanettes was already the dance team and because my teams were becoming known for their spiking abilities, Spikers [became the team’s nickname]. I think they were proud to live up to their new name.”

With the volleyball team known as the Spikers – a nickname that remains to this day – Mendota also became known as a perennial state contender.

Guenther took over in 1975 after Mendota won a district title in 1974.

In her first season, Guenther coached Mendota to a 19-2 record and a third-place finish in the state tournament.

Guenther coached the Spikers to four more state berths and three more state trophies, including a runner-up finish in Class A in 1981, before leaving after the 1983 season to go to Metamora.

Mendota’s success continued after Guenther’s departure with the Spikers making five more state trips with four more state trophies, including a runner-up finish in 1992.

In all, Mendota has 10 state tournament appearances, eight state trophies, 13 sectional titles, 20 regional championships, six district titles and more than 950 victories.

Mendota’s impressive volleyball resume landed the Spikers a place on the IHSA’s list of the top 50 volleyball programs during the state series era (1974-2024) at No. 37.

“It is such a great achievement for all the players over the years who worked so hard to attain success,” Guenther said. “It is a great tribute for the players, parents, fans and all the coaching staffs. It’s very special.”

The IHSA formed a committee of current and former high school volleyball coaches, administrators and media members to choose the list to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the state series.

Mendota was ranked No. 37. Princeton was ranked No. 47. The IHSA will continue announcing the list through the state tournament Nov. 15-16.

“It’s an amazing honor and privilege,” said Mary Stephenitch, who served as Guenther’s sophomore coach before taking over the program in 1984. “It’s a credit to all the Spikers who have been a part of the program since it started in 1972, to the parents who were always there making sure their daughters were at practices, games and tournaments, the administration who supported the volleyball program and also the incredible fans who were always in the stands.”

Guenther said the key to build the program was dedicated players.

“Great programs start with great players,” Guenther said. “Most of the girls on my teams wanted to be the best. It was easy to keep them motivated when the team and game was so important to them. They were never happy with just practicing or playing, they always wanted to practice harder and longer and figure out how they could improve before the next game.”

Once the success started, each team wanted to keep it going.

“Success started with great girls who had confidence in their skills and a lot of pride in always keeping up the Mendota legacy,” Guenther said. “They wanted to be respected and took their roles very seriously.

“The parents who backed not only their daughters but also the coaches and did everything to support the program. Assistant coaches like Mary Stephenitch helped so much by building the underclass programs with strong basic skills. Their success was the future.”

When Guenther left, she said she “knew Mary was going to carry on and continue the successful legacy.”

Stephenitch won a regional in her first season and brought the Spikers back to state with a third-place finish in 1987.

“I was a nervous wreck to follow in Renee’s footsteps,” Stephenitch said. “She had built a huge legacy. Renee definitely put Mendota Spiker volleyball on the map. Mr. Robert Cooper, the principal, had a long talk with me and said he felt I could do the job.

“Since I was fortunate to be on Renee’s staff, I tried to follow what was successful for her. In addition to the tough NCIC, we played a very challenging nonconference schedule with larger schools so we would be prepared for postseason.”

Stephenitch coached the Spikers through 2000, leading the team to a 23-13-2 record and a regional title in her final season.

The Spikers won a regional in 2003 under Tracy Nelson and had a strong five-year run under Jeanne McKenzie from 2005-09 with four regional titles and a sectional championship.

“It brings a tremendous sense of pride to me personally as an MHS alum, and I think it speaks to the success our volleyball program has had throughout its history,” Mendota athletic director Brock Zinke said. “Volleyball has been the favorite sport for many of our female athletes at Mendota as far back as I can remember. Year in and year out, our interest in that program is always strong.”