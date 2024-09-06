NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Putnam County’s Myah Richardson

Myah Richardson had a strong start to her high school volleyball career at Putnam County.

The freshman had five digs, four points, four aces, one kill and a block in the season opener against Wethersfield.

In the Panthers’ first win of the season over Midland, Richardson had 14 digs, 13 points and seven kills.

Richardson led PC to a victory over Midland in its first Tri-County Conference match of the season with 14 digs, 13 kills, seven assists, eight points and two aces.

In the Somonauk tournament, Richardson had 38 digs, 31 kills, 20 assists and nine aces to help the Panthers win the title.

“Myah is a huge leader on the floor for us,” PC coach Amy Bell said. “She sees the court extremely well and does an awesome job getting a big kill when we need it the most. She always manages to keep us in the game on defense and is picking up all sorts of balls in the back row. I am also extremely proud of the offense that she is developing with the varsity girls. She is a big asset to our team and really helped us to start the year off strong.”

For her performance, Richardson was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Richardson answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing volleyball and how did you get into it?

Richardson: I was in the gym at a very young age watching my three older sisters who have taught me almost everything I know.

What do you like about playing volleyball?

Richardson: I love volleyball for so many reasons, but my favorite thing about it is that it’s a game of mistakes. Someone on either side of the court must make a mistake for someone to score and after each mistake, you have to forget it and move on.

What makes you a good volleyball player?

Richardson: There are many things that make someone a great volleyball player but I believe I have great court awareness and I believe in making my peers better. Each and everyday at practice I’m there to work on my skills, but also help my team become better people on and off the court. Confidence is also a very important thing in the life of a volleyball player. You must believe in yourself and trust your gut with your decision especially as a setter.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Richardson: My favorite volleyball memories could either be attending a Lexi Rodriguez clinic or a Logan Eggleston clinic in Nashville, but in all honesty playing at the MEQ tournament in St. Louis was definitely amazing. I got to stay with my team, go out to dinner and enjoy the team bonding moments.

Besides volleyball season, what do you like about fall?

Richardson: I think fall is my absolute favorite season for so many reasons. As a kid who grew up around my dad’s tree service, I love the outdoors and exploring. Going to the pumpkin patches and getting to learn about the farming experience with my grandpa is always such a great time.

What is your favorite candy?

Richardson: I love my peanut M&Ms. They are my pregame snack no matter what. If I don’t have M&Ms I struggle to be as energized.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Richardson: I love traveling so much. It’s amazing. Sight seeing never gets old in my mind, but if I could travel absolutely anywhere, I think I would go to Mackinac Island in Michigan. I went on a motorhome trip with my amazing grandparents when I was younger and we took a ferry and saw all these beautiful things, but I would love to go back to the butterfly garden.

What TV show or movie do you never get tired of watching?

Richardson: I hate sitting down and doing nothing, but if “Heartland” is on you best bet I’m going to lay in my bed all day and watch all 17 seasons until mom says I need to go to bed. I can watch it while cleaning or doing homework. It’s the best to watch on long road trips for volleyball.

If you could get advice from any athlete, who would it be and why?

Richardson: If I could get advice from any athlete, I would easily pick Micheal Jordan. He didn’t make the basketball team one year so he would go in the gym and work twice as hard as the guys that got a spot. By the next year he was a whole year ahead of them because they only worked in practice. He is so inspirational to me because I have dreams of taking my volleyball career places that require so much more work than just in practice.

What are your thoughts on your performance last week?

Richardson: We had a few tough matches last week. We had our season opener at home against Wethersfield. We knew we were going to have to fight because they are always a great program. I did my absolute best as a freshman opening my high school career to let the nerves shake off and play my best. The next night we played Mendota. Another tough night. We battled to three and took the win. Our first conference match was so much fun. It was a tough battle, but I had a great night with 13 kills. I had so much fun and I loved kicking off the season with two wins.