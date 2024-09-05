St. Bede girls tennis tops Kewanee: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS TENNIS

St. Bede 4, Kewanee 1: The Bruins swept the doubles action to earn a victory in a La Salle.

In doubles, Libby Huffaker and Alondra Delao won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1, Chipper Rossi and Lillian Soliman were 6-0, 6-0 winners at No. 2 and Josie Trujillo and Emerald De La Torre claimed a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 3.

St. Bede’s Bailey Engels won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.

Sterling 4, Mendota 1: Lidia Hernandez and Lauren Holland won 6-7, 6-2, 10-6 at No. 1 doubles for the Trojans in a loss in Mendota.

VOLLEYBALL

Putnam County 2, Galva 0: Myah Richardson had 15 points, seven aces, six assists, six digs and five kills to lead the Panthers to a 25-11, 25-17 in a nonconference match in Granville.

Maggie Spratt put down six kills. and had four digs for PC (6-2), while Eme Bouxsein contributed seven points, four aces, six assists, three digs and two kills.

Henry-Senachwine 2, Flanagan-Cornell 0: Kaitlyn Anderson had 13 digs, eight kills, three assists, one ace and one block to help the Mallards to a 25-14, 25-23 in a nonconference match in Flanagan.

Lauren Harbison had 25 assists, nine digs, two kills and an ace for Henry (3-1), while Brynna Anderson contributed seven kills, seven points, six digs and two aces.

BOYS GOLF

At Spring Valley: Landen Plym shot a 3-under par 32 to claim medalist honors and lead Hall to a Three Rivers Conference triangular victory at Spring Creek Golf Course.

The Red Devils tallied a 148 to beat Mendota (165) and Rockridge (170).

Johnni Escatel carded a 37 for Hall, while Noah Plym had a 39 and Jacob Diaz added a 40.

Brody Hartt led the Trojans with a 37, followed by Dane Doyle (40), Jonas Fitzgerald (43) and Grady Jones (45).

Henry-Senachwine 173, Seneca 179: Jacob Miller and Carson Rowe each scored a 39 to share medalist honors and lead the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory at Edgewood Park Golf Club in McNabb.

Ottawa 151, La Salle-Peru 181: Adan Chiu carded a 41 as the Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference match at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.

Also scoring for L-P were Nick Olivero (45), Riley Cetwinski (46) and Ben Nicholson (49).

Sterling 169, Bureau Valley 185: Wyatt Novotny shot a 39 as the Storm lost a nonconference match at Emerald Hill Golf Course in Sterling.

Landon Smith (47), Landen Birdsley (49) and Logan Philhower (50) rounded out the scores for BV.

BOYS SOCCER

Mendota 6, Rochelle 2: Sebastian Carlos scored two goals and had an assist to help the Trojans to a nonconference victory in Mendota.

Cesar Casas scored a pair of goals for Mendota (5-0-1), while Johan Cortez had a goal and three assists and Issac Diaz had a goal.

Mateo Goy made five saves for the Trojans.

Hinckley-Big Rock 3, DePue-Hall 2: The Little Giants lost a Little Ten Conference game in DePue.

GIRLS GOLF

Sterling 205, Bureau Valley 281: Michaela Noder carded a 61 as the Storm lost a nonconference match at Emerald Hill Golf Course in Sterling.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Sauk Valley 3, IVCC 0: The Eagles lost 25-19, 27-25, 25-14 in an Arrowhead Conference match in Oglesby.