2024 NewsTribune girls cross country preview capsules: State qualifier Daniella Bumber returns for Henry

Here’s a look at all the girls cross country teams in the NewsTribune area for the 2024 season.

La Salle-Peru

Coach: John Beatty

Top returners: Kiely Domyancich, jr.; Gracie Politich, jr.; Lylian Pabian, sr.; Yoselin Carlos, jr.

Key newcomers: Sophia Woods, jr.; Grace Newman, jr.; Mia Perez, sr.

Worth noting: The Cavaliers have experience with four runners returning and also add three runners from the track and field team. “I would like us to take back the county title,” Beatty said. “The girls will have to work hard.”

Putnam County

Coach: Chuck McConnell

Key newcomers: Veronika Mack, so.; Hayleigh Green, so.; Ella Durden, so.

Worth noting: The Panthers have three runners out this season. “After competing in track as freshmen, they wanted to join cross country to improve their performances,” McConnell said.

Mendota

Coach: Kevin Wohrley

Top returners: Emily Banks, jr.; Anna Valdes, jr.; Payton Stavropoulos, sr.

Key newcomers: Fernanda Valdes, fr.; Litzy Celis, jr.

Worth noting: Mendota’s three returners ran in a close pack by the end of last season as all three finished between 44th and 51st at the regional. “It’s still very early in the season to make many projections, but I anticipate many early PRs for this group of runners,” Wohrley said. “Our goals are much the same as every year with the fundamental goal of fostering a love for the sport of running. Gains will be made through steady discipline of practice and healthy habits.”

Princeton's Payton Frueh runs during a meet last season. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Princeton

Coach: Pat Hodge

Top returning runners: Ruby Acker, so.; Ella Grey, sr.; Payton Frueh, so.; Alexandra Waca, so.; Avery Waca, jr.

Newcomers: Angela Frost, jr.; Rebekah Lord, so.; Natalie Meyer, so.

Worthy of note: The Tigresses return their top five runners from last year, headed by sophomores Acker and Frueh. Acker led PHS in the Gary Coates Invitational (12th place) and in the Three Rivers Conference Meet (sixth). She was 16th in the Seneca Regional and 56th in the Oregon Sectional. Frueh came on strong in the postseason, leading the Tigresses in the Seneca Regional (11th) and the Oregon Sectional (36th). The Waca sisters also had solid seasons. PHS has new additions in Frost, Lord and Meyer.

Bureau Valley

Coach: Bob Benck

Returning runner: Leah House, so.

Key newcomer: Gemma Moore, so.

Worthy of note: House, who was the lone runner for the Storm last year, will have company this fall with five teammates to give Bureau Valley a full team. House placed 35th (26:04.47) in the Three Rivers Meet and 48th in the Bureau Valley Regional with a time of 25:41.2 last season. Moore had a strong freshman track season and looks to carry that success over to cross country for the first time. Other newcomers this season will be sophomore Mya Nugent and freshmen Summer Hamilton, Autumn Roth and Ella Wilt.

Amboy co-op

Coach: Michael Robinson

Top returners: Anna Carlson, jr.; Samantha Nauman, jr.; Addison Pertell, sr.; Natalie Pratt, sr.; Aubrey Wells, so.

Note worthy: The Clippers return five runners from last year’s sectional qualifier, led by Wells (97th), Nauman (110th), Carlson (125th) and Pertell (126th). Wells, junior Grace Althaus and Maddie Althaus will be playing volleyball and running part time.

Fieldcrest

Coach: Chad Kuehnl

Top returners: Macy Gochanour, jr.; TeriLynn Timmerman, so.

Key newcomers: Emily Tooley, sr.

Worth noting: Gochanour and Timmerman will look to fill the leadership void left by the graduation of NewsTribune All-Area runner Clare Phillips and Tatiana Serna, who is now running at IVCC. Tooley will add depth to the Knights’ roster. “The Knights will continue to develop the younger runners to step up into the primary varsity leader spots that emerged after Clare Phillips and Tati Serna graduated,” Kuehnl said.

Henry-Midland

Coach: Carrie Meffert

Top returners: Daniella Bumber, jr.; Elizabeth Knuckey, sr.; Lexi Serpette, sr.

Key newcomers: Olivia Pyles, sr.; Jocelyn Shaefer, sr.

Worth noting: The Mallards have enough runners to score as a team with returning state qualifier Bumber leading the way. “I am extremely excited that we have enough girls to field a team,” Meffert said. “I’m always excited to see new kids join the team. I don’t care if they are the fastest or slowest runners. I want kids who love to run or who come to love running and carry that love into their adult lives.” Bumber is the reigning NewsTribune Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year. Last fall, she placed fourth in the regional, 11th at the sectional and 68th in 18:59.89 in the Class 1A state meet.