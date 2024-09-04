IVCC women’s tennis preview: Eagles aiming for national tournament

With a roster made up entirely of players from La Salle County, the IVCC women’s tennis team is hoping to make noise on the national level this fall.

“We ended the 2023 season in fourth place in the region,” IVCC coach Julie Milota said. “This year, the women want to be national qualifiers. We are working to meet that goal. This is a realistic expectation for them.”

The Eagles return five players from last season in La Salle-Peru alumnae Briana Keith, Ottawa graduate Emma Walker and Streator alums Charlee Bourell, Marisa Vickers and Syria Zuniga, while adding freshmen MacKenzie Eichelkraut from Ottawa and Alexandra Mahan and Mina James from Streator.

“We have a unique group of young women who are organized, smart and passionate about tennis,” Milota said. “They can do anything they put their mind to doing. They support each other and work to improve everyday.”

Walker and Bourell will be the team’s top singles players. The Nos. 3-6 singles positions are up in the air.

“Emma and Charlee showed me last year as freshmen they were up to the task of staying on the court as long as it took to win the match,” Milota said. “They have shown they can battle. I expect them to do well.

“I’m not sure how it will shake out from No. 3 down. Our level of play is dead even. It should be interesting.”

In doubles, Milota expects Walker and Eichelkraut to play together at No. 1 with Bourell and Vickers at No. 2. The third duo is undecided.

“No. 3 doubles will be a mix of the rest and I am just not sure what that is going to be yet,” Milota said.