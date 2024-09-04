IVCC cross country preview: Eagles have better numbers, look to be more competitive in year 2

IVCC's Christian Yepsen runs during a meet last season. He is one of two returners for the Eagles men's team this season. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

The IVCC cross country program has increased its numbers in its second season.

Last fall, the Eagles had six runners for the men’s team, including four tennis players who doubled as runners, and two runners on the women’s team.

This season, IVCC has five runners on the men’s team - with all of them being experienced runners - and six runners on the women’s squad.

“It’s great seeing these full teams because it’s a great sign in only Year 2 that word is getting out to high school programs that we’re really starting to establish ourselves,” IVCC coach Matt Baker said. “It’s a great sign of what’s to come as we continue to build at the college and build support from high school programs in the district.”

The men’s team returns Princeton graduate Christian Yepsen and Putnam County alumnus Azael Vargas.

“I expect good things out of those guys,” Baker said. “The most exciting part for Christian, who was probably our top guy last year, is he’s going to have some more solid, experienced distance runners to run with who are going to help push him. I think we’re going to see more growth there. Az has a really good attitude coming in this year. He wants to get tougher, wants to get faster.

“I’m really excited about what they’re going to bring back as athletes and leaders in the program.”

The Eagles added Mendota graduate Dagen Setchell, L-P alumnus Kevin Rynke and 2023 L-P graduate Erik Garcia, who transferred from Heartland.

“Dagen was one of the top graduating seniors in the area last year,” Baker said. “Erik Garcia went to Heartland last year and had some overuse injuries. He wanted to come back home. We’re really excited. He was a great runner at L-P. He was one of the guys I wish we would have gotten our first year, but he had already signed before we really got into recruiting. He has potential if we take care of him and give him the support he needs to stay healthy to be one of our top guys.”

With a more experienced group of runners this fall, the Eagles look to perform well in the Arrowhead Conference and the region.

“I think we really have a chance to be in the top half of the conference,” Baker said. “We’ve been spending time talking about what the top times were in the conference and region meets last year. If everyone performs the way they’re hoping to, we can be right in the mix in the conference.”

The women’s team returns both runners from last season in Hall graduate Yovanna Reyes and Streator alum Kristy Hoang.

“I’m expecting good growth,” Baker said. “I’m looking forward to Yovanna to keep making strides. By the end of last year, she got really close to being top 15 in our region meet. If she can rebuild her base soon and make some improvements, I think she’ll do really nicely. Kristy was brand new to distance last year. Each meet she was improving and she has room for more growth this year.”

The Eagles added Fieldcrest grad Tatiana Serna, L-P alum Meghann Ostler, Streator alum Claire Durdan and Ottawa graduate Kailey Goetsch, who was a swimmer in high school.

“It’s incredible to have a full women’s team this year,” Baker said. “Yovi and Kristy were awesome last year, but without that full five you’re not scoring as a team. It’s not the same experience for them. To have more women to run with in practice and races to support and challenge each other will be great for them. Last year at the conference meet, most teams either didn’t have full female squads through the season or for the meet, so it was anyone’s race based on who had bodies in the field. To have a full team, I feel confident going in about what we can do.

“We do have some inexperienced runners still. Kristy only has a couple races under her belts. Kailey is completely new to running. From what I’ve seen over the summer, she puts in real effort and has a real good athletic mindset, so it’s really just training her on how to run that distance and building up to it.”