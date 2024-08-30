IVCC women’s soccer preview: Eagles dealing with change with new coach, 8 freshmen

La Salle-Peru's Danica Scoma kicks the ball during a game last spring. The two-time NewsTribune Girls Soccer Player of the Year is expected to be one of IVCC's top goal scorers this season. (Scott Anderson)

The IVCC women’s soccer program underwent a major change just before the season started when coach Gerald Stuart had to resign in early August because of health issues.

Former IVCC player Sabrina Poole, a La Salle-Peru graduate, stepped in to take over the program.

“This team has a lot of heart and drive,” Poole said. “They have been met with obstacles these past few weeks with the change of a head coach. They have stayed positive through it all, and I am lucky to be coaching such a dedicated team.”

Poole inherits a roster with four sophomores, including Mendota graduate Flor Delao, a defender, and Ottawa alumnae Morgan Clements, a midfielder.

“They have shown leadership on and off the field,” Poole said. “They have stepped up and have become amazing leaders for the team.”

Midfielder Anastasia Sondgeroth, a Princeton graduate, and goalkeeper Grace Johnson are the team’s other two sophomores.

The Eagles welcome eight freshmen, including a strong group of five players from Poole’s alma mater in Danica Scoma, Litzy Lopez, Abigail Poole, Coral Garcia and Aurora Reed.

Scoma was a two-time NewsTribune Girls Soccer Player of the Year. Scoma scored 26 goals and had 24 assists as a senior. Lopez (15 goals, 12 assists) and Abigail Poole (16 goals, 11 assists) also were key offensive weapons for the Cavaliers.

The team’s other freshmen are Streator alum Josie Goerne, Sycamore grad Tyanna Clark and Yorkville alum Delilah Orozco.

“We have so many strong newcomers on our team and thankfully have powerful players in every position,” Sabrina Poole said.

Scoma and Clements are expected to be among the team’s top goal scorers, while Lopez and Sondgeroth also will be key to the offense.

“I am excited to see how well our offense works together,” Sabrina Poole said. “We have some powerful players in our middle like Litzy Lopez, which is important when it comes to building our offense. Anastasia Sondgeroth never gives up, and that is exactly what we need when it comes to playing soccer. Some of our top goal scorers will be Danica Scoma and Morgan Clements because of how well they connect on top.”

Goerne, Garcia, Orozco, Clark and Delao will play defense in front of Johnson and Reed in net.

“They know how to shift the ball flawlessly on the back line,” Sabrina Poole said. “I could not ask for a better group to play defense.

“[Johnson and Reed] are both incredibly talented and have stepped up and played on the field as well.”

The Eagles are looking to improve on last year’s 1-12 record.

“As we head into the season, I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead for our team,” Sabrina Poole said. “My main goal is to foster an intense sense of teamwork and communication on and off the field. I would love to see our team have a winning season. I am thrilled to be able to help these players grow as a team.”