2024 volleyball preview: 5 players to watch in the NewsTribune area

With volleyball season getting underway Monday, here’s a look at five players to watch in the NewsTribune area in 2024.

L-P's Ava Currie smacks a kill during a match last season. (Scott Anderson)

Ava Currie, sr., MH, La Salle-Peru

Currie, who L-P coach Mark Haberkorn describes as “quick and athletic,” is a dominant force both hitting and blocking for the Cavaliers. She is an extremely efficient hitter who averaged 1.8 kills per set last year and led the team in kill percentage at 49.7 percent. She makes it very difficult for opposing hitters, averaging an area-best 1.1 blocks per set as a junior.

LaSalle-Peru's Aubrey Duttlinger (35) goes up for a block during a match last season. (Mark Busch)

Aubrey Duttlinger, so., OH, La Salle-Peru

The hard-swinging sophomore was a force on the outside as a freshman last fall as part of L-P’s 30-win regional championship team. She put down 2.2 kills per set, which was second on the team and 11th in the area. Haberkorn expects her to be even better in her second high school season.

Fieldcrest's Macy Gochanour bumps the ball during a match last season. (Scott Anderson)

Macy Gochanour, jr., S, Fieldcrest

The Knights lost a lot of talent from last year’s 29-win regional championship team, but Gochanour is back to direct the offense after serving as the team’s secondary setter last year, averaging 3.78 assists per set. She’ll look to help Fieldcrest win a third straight regional title.

Henry-Senachwine's Lauren Harbison bumps the ball in a match during the 2022 season. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Lauren Harbison, sr., S, Henry-Senachwine

Harbison is the only returning member of the NewsTribune All-Area first team. She was among the area’s top setters last fall, averaging 6.9 assists per set, which ranked third in the area. She also averaged 3.7 digs per set as she helped the Mallards to 22 wins and a second-place finish in the Tri-County Conference Tournament.

Keely Lawson (right) puts up a block during her freshman season at Bureau Valley in 2022. Now a junior at Princeton, Lawson will return to the court last fall after missing last season following her transfer. (Mike Vaughn)

Keely Lawson, jr., OH/Opp, Princeton

Lawson, a talented all-around athlete, returns to the court after a year off following her transfer from Bureau Valley. Lawson was a varsity starter for the Storm as a freshman, leading the team in blocks and putting down 126 kills. She’ll make an immediate impact for the Tigresses, who have a strong junior class.