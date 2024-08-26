2024 volleyball preview: 5 players to watch in the NewsTribune area

With volleyball season getting underway Monday, here’s a look at five players to watch in the NewsTribune area in 2024.
Ava Currie, sr., MH, La Salle-Peru
Currie, who L-P coach Mark Haberkorn describes as “quick and athletic,” is a dominant force both hitting and blocking for the Cavaliers. She is an extremely efficient hitter who averaged 1.8 kills per set last year and led the team in kill percentage at 49.7 percent. She makes it very difficult for opposing hitters, averaging an area-best 1.1 blocks per set as a junior.
Aubrey Duttlinger, so., OH, La Salle-Peru
The hard-swinging sophomore was a force on the outside as a freshman last fall as part of L-P’s 30-win regional championship team. She put down 2.2 kills per set, which was second on the team and 11th in the area. Haberkorn expects her to be even better in her second high school season.
Macy Gochanour, jr., S, Fieldcrest
The Knights lost a lot of talent from last year’s 29-win regional championship team, but Gochanour is back to direct the offense after serving as the team’s secondary setter last year, averaging 3.78 assists per set. She’ll look to help Fieldcrest win a third straight regional title.
Lauren Harbison, sr., S, Henry-Senachwine
Harbison is the only returning member of the NewsTribune All-Area first team. She was among the area’s top setters last fall, averaging 6.9 assists per set, which ranked third in the area. She also averaged 3.7 digs per set as she helped the Mallards to 22 wins and a second-place finish in the Tri-County Conference Tournament.
Keely Lawson, jr., OH/Opp, Princeton
Lawson, a talented all-around athlete, returns to the court after a year off following her transfer from Bureau Valley. Lawson was a varsity starter for the Storm as a freshman, leading the team in blocks and putting down 126 kills. She’ll make an immediate impact for the Tigresses, who have a strong junior class.