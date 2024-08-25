NewsTribune area sports schedule for Aug. 25-31

Members of the La Salle-Peru volleyball team huddle after a match last season. The Cavaliers open the 2024 season Tuesday at Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

Monday, Aug. 26

Boys golf: St. Bede at Streator Invite, 12:30 p.m.; La Salle-Peru at Sycamore, Henry-Senachwine, Wethersfield at Putnam County, Princeton, Newman at Ridgewood, Princeton, Fieldcrest at Ottawa, Bureau Valley, Geneseo at Rock Falls, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Mendota at DePue-Hall, Ottawa at Princeton, Oregon at Earlville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf: Bureau Valley at Sterling, 4 p.m.; Princeton, Fieldcrest at Ottawa, TBA

Girls tennis: United Township at Princeton, 4 p.m.

Men’s golf: IVCC at Duane Chaney 36, 8 a.m.

Volleyball: Hall at Seneca, 6 p.m.; Wethersfield at Putnam County, Riverdale at Bureau Valley, Amboy at Earlville, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Boys golf: La Salle-Peru at Oswego Scramble, 2 p.m.; Hall, Kewanee at Erie-Prophetstown, Mercer County, Monmouth-Roseville at Mendota, Princeton, Orion at Newman, Midland, Flanagan-Cornell at Fieldcrest, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: La Salle-Peru at Dixon, 4:30 p.m.; Mendota at Moline, 6 p.m.

Coed cross country: St. Bede, Amboy co-op at Rock Falls Rocket Run, 4:30 p.m.

Coed golf: St. Bede at Sandwich, Earlville at Somonauk, 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Princeton, Seneca at La Salle-Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis: Mendota at Pontiac, 4 p.m.; La Salle-Peru at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball: La Salle-Peru at Princeton, 6 p.m.; St. Bede at El Paso-Gridley, Putnam County at Mendota, Erie-Prophetstown at Bureau Valley, Earlville at South Beloit, LaMoille at Henry-Senachwine, 7 p.m.

Men’s soccer: IVCC at Joliet, 4 p.m.

Women’s soccer: IVCC at Joliet, 2 p.m.

Women’s volleyball: IVCC at Highland, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Boys golf: Henry-Senachwine at Stark County Invite, 1 p.m.; Mendota at Rochelle, Hinckley-Big Rock at Earlville, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Mendota at Oregon, 4:30 p.m.; Hinckley-Big Rock at DePue-Hall, 4:45 p.m.

Coed cross country: La Salle-Peru, Fieldcrest at Morris Early Bird Invite, 5:45 p.m.

Girls golf: Geneseo at La Salle-Peru, 4 p.m.

Volleyball: Galva at Henry-Senachwine, Galva at DePue, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Boys golf: IVC, Peoria Christian at Princeton, Fieldcrest, Eureka at Olympia, Henry-Senachwine, Marquette at Dwight, 4 p.m.; La Salle-Peru at Plainfield North Indoor, 5 p.m.

Hall, Mendota at La Salle-Peru’s Cavalier Classic, 1 p.m.

Boys soccer: La Salle-Peru vs. Pecatonica in Earlville’s War on 34, 4:30 p.m.; DePue-Hall vs. TBD at Earlville’s War on 34, TBA

Coed cross country: St. Bede at Kewanee, 4 p.m.; Mendota at Genoa-Kingston, 5 p.m.

Coed golf: St. Bede, Wethersfield at Bureau Valley, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Princeton at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball: Marquette at St. Bede, Serena at Hall, Putnam County at Midland, Mendota at Amboy, Mercer County at Bureau Valley, Yorkville Christian at Earlville, Henry-Senachwine at Seneca, Ashton-Franklin Center at LaMoille, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 30

Boys golf: St. Bede at Riverdale Invite, 1 p.m.

Boys soccer: Princeton at Oregon Tournament, 4:30 p.m.; DePue-Hall vs. TBD at Earlville’s War on 34, TBA

Coed cross country: Hall, Putnam County, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest at IVC, 6 p.m.

Coed golf: Earlville at IMSA, 4:30 p.m.

Football: United Township at La Salle-Peru, St. Bede at Tri-Valley, Orion at Hall, Riverdale at Mendota, Newman at Princeton, Bureau Valley at United, Meridian at Fieldcrest, Ridgewood at Amboy co-op, 7 p.m.

Girls tennis: La Salle-Peru Invite, 3 p.m.

Volleyball: La Salle-Peru at Springfield Lutheran Tournament, TBA

Men’s soccer: Malcolm X at IVCC, 2 p.m.

Women’s volleyball: IVCC at Rock Valley, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Boys golf: Fieldcrest, Henry-Senachwine at Putnam County Scramble, 9 a.m.

Boys soccer: Mendota at Streator Tournament, 9 a.m.; Princeton at Oregon Tournament, 10 a.m.; La Salle-Peru, DePue-Hall at Earlville’s War on 34, TBD

Girls golf: St. Bede at Bloomington Central Catholic, 8:30 a.m.; La Salle-Peru at Princeton Ryder Cup, TBA

Girls tennis: La Salle-Peru Invite, 8:30 a.m.; Mendota, Princeton at Newman Tournament, 9 a.m.

Volleyball: St. Bede, Princeton, Fieldcrest, LaMoille at Hall Early Bird Invite, 8 a.m.; Putnam County at Somonauk Tournament, 9 a.m.; La Salle-Peru at Springfield Lutheran Tournament, TBA

Men’s and women’s cross country: IVCC at Sauk Valley Early Season Opener, 10:30 a.m.

Women’s soccer: Black Hawk at IVCC, noon