Hall boys golf opens with win over L-P: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS GOLF

Hall 169, La Salle-Peru 177: Jacob Diaz and Noah Plym each shot a 40 Wednesday as the Red Devils opened the season with a nonconference victory at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley.

Johnni Escatel had a 43 for Hall, while Vance Pienta added a 46.

La Salle-Peru’s Riley Cetwinski was the medalist with a 39, while Jackson Sellett (44), Michael Milota (47) and Adan Chiu (47) also scored for the Cavaliers.

GIRLS GOLF

At El Paso: Fieldcrest’s Jessica Schultz carded a 47 as the Knights finished second in a Heart of Illinois Conference triangular at El Paso Country Club.

El Paso-Gridley won with a 202, Fieldcrest tallied a 210 and Tri-Valley carded a 212.