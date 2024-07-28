Baley Lehr takes two-stroke lead after first round of IV Men’s Golf Championship

Baley Lehr tees off on the 10th hole during the Illinois Valley Mens Golf Championship last summer. (Scott Anderson)

Baley Lehr shot a 6-under par 64 at Deer Park Golf Club on Saturday to take the lead after the first round of the Illinois Valley Men’s Golf Championship.

Lehr, a three-time IV Men’s Golf champion, holds a two-stroke lead over Alex Blumenshine.

Defending champion Caleb Dzierzynski is third at 2-under, while Josh Gass and Rick Krumscheid are tied for fourth at 1-under and Jake Delaney and Mason Kimberley are tied for sixth at even par.

The final round is Sunday at Mendota Golf Club.

The final round tees off at 7 a.m. with the final group of Lehr, Blumenshine, Dzierzynski and Gass tees off at 2:10 p.m.