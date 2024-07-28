July 27, 2024
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryWeekend Plans

Baley Lehr takes two-stroke lead after first round of IV Men’s Golf Championship

By Kevin Chlum
Baley Lehr tees off on the tenth hole during the Illinois Valley Mens Golf Championship on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Senica's Oak Ridge golf course in La Salle.

Baley Lehr tees off on the 10th hole during the Illinois Valley Mens Golf Championship last summer. (Scott Anderson)

Baley Lehr shot a 6-under par 64 at Deer Park Golf Club on Saturday to take the lead after the first round of the Illinois Valley Men’s Golf Championship.

Lehr, a three-time IV Men’s Golf champion, holds a two-stroke lead over Alex Blumenshine.

Defending champion Caleb Dzierzynski is third at 2-under, while Josh Gass and Rick Krumscheid are tied for fourth at 1-under and Jake Delaney and Mason Kimberley are tied for sixth at even par.

The final round is Sunday at Mendota Golf Club.

The final round tees off at 7 a.m. with the final group of Lehr, Blumenshine, Dzierzynski and Gass tees off at 2:10 p.m.

Have a Question about this article?