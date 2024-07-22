NewsTribune sports briefs: Peru Minor League softball goes 3-0 in pool play at state

The Peru Minor League softball team went 3-0 in pool play over the weekend at the state tournament in Evergreen Park to advance to the semifinals. (Photo provided by )

The Peru Minor League softball team went 3-0 in pool play at the state tournament in Evergreen Park, outscoring its three opponents 50-6, to advance to the semifinals.

On Saturday, Peru defeated Twin Rivers 10-0 in four innings and Clear Ridge 27-3 in three innings. Peru did not allow a hit in either game.

Against Twin Rivers, Ekko Baima was 2 for 2 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs, while Quinn Holman and Ahvi Differding each had two hits, a run and an RBI.

Holman was the winning pitcher, pitching three scoreless innings while striking out eight batters and allowing two walks. Maeve Brandt threw a scoreless inning with three strikeouts and one walk.

Peru scored 13 runs in the first inning against Clear Ridge then added three in the second and 11 in the third. Peru finished with 17 hits.

Adela Turigliatti and Baima had three hits each, while Holman, Brandt, Emery Shevlin and Differding had two hits each. Shevlin had three RBIs and two runs and Baima scored three runs and drove in two runs. Holman, Brandt and Turigliatti each had three runs and two RBIs.

Holman threw a scoreless inning in relief, striking out three and walking one.

Peru defeated Rochelle 13-3 on Sunday.

Baima was 4 for 4 with six RBIs and two runs, Brandt went 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs and Turigliatti was 3 for 3 with three runs and an RBI.

Brooke Backes pitched two innings, giving up three runs (one earned) on no hits with four strikeouts, while Holman earned the win in relief as she tossed four scoreless innings, allowing one hit with six strikeouts.

Peru/Oglesby 11-and-under baseball goes 1-2 at state: The Peru/Oglesby 11-and-under baseball team went 1-2 in pool play at the state tournament in River Forest.

On Saturday, Peru/Oglesby lost 13-3 to River Forest and 3-0 to Robinson.

Peru/Oglesby bounced back with a 9-3 victory over District 2 on Sunday.