NewsTribune sports briefs: Spring Valley loses Central Region opener

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski talks to crowd on Friday, July 12, 2024 at Washington Park in Peru. (MaKade Rios For Shaw Media)

The Senior League Baseball Central Region Tournament kicked off Friday with opening ceremonies at Washington Park in Peru.

Games got underway Saturday.

District 20 representative, Spring Valley, lost its opening game 3-2 to Illinois on Saturday afternoon.

Illinois, which is represented by two-time defending champion Burbank, scored on a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out the win.

Illinois struck first with a run in the bottom of the fourth.

Spring Valley responded with two runs in the top of the fifth when Hunter Edgcomb scored on a passed ball and Johnathon Stunkel scored on an RBI single by Gus Burr.

Illinois tied it with a solo homer in the sixth before winning it in the seventh.

Burr and Logan Philhower each went 2 for 4 for Spring Valley.

Philhower started on the mound and got a no decision, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out eight batters and walking three in 5 2/3 innings.

Braden Curran took the loss in relief.

Nicholas Stacy fist bumps senior league player on Friday, July 12, 2024 at Washington Park in Peru. (MaKade Rios For Shaw Media)

Mendota Minor League baseball starts 3-0 at state: The Mendota Minor League baseball team won its first three games at the state tournament over the weekend in Paris, Ill.

Mendota edged Rochelle 3-2 and beat Huntley 9-0 on Saturday before defeating Beardstown 7-5 on Sunday.

The tournament continues Monday.