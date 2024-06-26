2024 NewsTribune Baseball All-Area Team

Hall's Max Bryant fires a pitch against Sterling during a game this season. Bryant led the area in wins with an 8-0 record and ERA at 1.12. (Alex T. Paschal)

A look at the top baseball players in the NewsTribune area for the 2024 season.

First team

Alex Ankiewicz

Alex Ankiewicz, St. Bede, sr., P: Ankiewicz missed part of the season due to injury but was dominant when he returned. He went 5-2 with a 1.38 ERA, which ranked third in the area, and 50 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings. He was the winning pitcher in the regional semifinal and final and the sectional semi when he threw a three-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts.

Brendan Boudreau

Brendan Boudreau, La Salle-Peru, sr., OF: Boudreau ranked top 10 in the area in RBIs (23) and doubles (9) while hitting .340 with one home run, one triple and 19 runs. He recorded four saves on the mound. Boudreau was All-Interstate 8 Conference.

Luke Bryant

Luke Bryant, Hall, fr., IF: Bryant made a splash in his first high school season as he led the area in doubles (13), tied for second in runs (32) and ranked fourth in batting average (.440). Bryant also contributed 16 RBIs, two home runs and a triple. He was unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.

Max Bryant (Scott Anderson)

Max Bryant, Hall, sr., P: Bryant was dominant on the mound as he went 8-0 and led the area with a 1.12 ERA. He also ranked second in the area with 75 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings. Bryant hit .307 with 19 runs and 15 RBIs. He was Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 2A All State and unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.

Elijah Endress

Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley, jr., IF: Endress was the top offensive threat for the Storm, ranking top 10 in the area in batting average (.438), RBIs (21) and steals (21). He also hit two doubles and scored 17 runs. Endress went 3-3 as a pitcher with one save and a 2.39 ERA. He was unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.

Jacob Gross

Jacob Gross, La Salle-Peru, jr., IF: Gross provided pop in the middle of the Cavaliers’ lineup with 28 RBIs, which ranked third in the area. He also ranked top 10 in home runs (2), triples (5) and doubles (9) while hitting .337 with 17 runs. He was All-Interstate 8 Conference honorable mention.

Jordan Heider

Jordan Heider, Fieldcrest, jr., IF: Heider was an all-around offensive weapon for the Knights. He ranked top 10 in the area in batting average (.427), runs (24), home runs (3), triples (2) and steals (13) while also contributing eight doubles and 14 RBIs. He was unanimous All-Heart of Illinois Conference.

Bryce Helms

Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley, jr., P: Helms was the ace for the Storm as he went 4-1 with a 1.90 ERA, which tied for fourth in the area, and 64 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings. He contributed offensively with 27 runs, nine RBIs and 15 steals. He was All-Three Rivers Conference East Division first team.

Nathan Husser (Kevin Hieronymus)

Nathan Husser, St. Bede, sr., C: The 2024 NewsTribune Baseball Player of the Year was top four in the area in every hitting category. He led the area in RBIs (36), was second in the area in batting average (.454), doubles (12), tied for second in home runs (4) and triples (3) and ranked fourth in runs scored (28). He was All-Tri-County Conference First Team.

Jack Jablonski

Jack Jablonski, Hall, jr., OF: Jablonski was a key contributor to the regional champion Red Devils. He hit .367 with five doubles, 18 RBIs and 14 runs. Jablonski was unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.

Lance Kiesewetter

Lance Kiesewetter, Henry-Senachwine, sr., P: Kiesewetter mowed down hitters more than any pitcher in the area, topping the leader board with 107 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings. He was 2-2 with one save and a 2.61 ERA. Kiesewetter hit .338 with nine doubles, 18 runs and 17 RBIs. He was All-Tri-County Conference first team.

Izaiah Nanez

Izaiah Nanez, Mendota, sr., P: Nanez was a workhorse for the Trojans, throwing eight complete games in nine starts. He was 6-3 with a 1.30 ERA, which ranked second in the area, and 68 strikeouts in 54 innings. Nanez ranked third in the area in batting average (.446) and doubles (11) and had 15 RBIs and 10 runs. He was All-Three Rivers Conference East Division first team.

Carson Rowe

Carson Rowe, Henry-Senachwine, so., Ut.: Rowe played pitcher, catcher and shortstop for the Mallards. He was 4-3 with a 2.11 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 63 innings. Rowe ranked top 10 in batting average (.422), doubles (9), triples (2), RBIs (20), runs (22) and steals (13). He was Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 1A All State and All-Tri-County Conference first team.

Ryan Slingsby

Ryan Slingsby, St. Bede, sr., OF: The leadoff hitter and center fielder made the offense go for the Bruins. He tied for second in the area in runs (32), ranked fourth in RBIs (27) and doubles (10) and ninth in batting average (.376). He was All-Tri-County Conference second team.

Second Team

Seth Adams, La Salle-Peru, sr., C

Ace Christiansen, Princeton, jr., C

Gus Burr, St. Bede, so., IF

Logan Philhower, Bureau Valley, so., IF

Jordan Reinhardt, Princeton, jr., IF

Luke Tunnell, St. Bede, sr., IF

Gino Ferrari, St. Bede, so. OF

Mason Guarnieri, Henry-Senachwine, sr., OF

Jaxson Pinter, Hall, fr., OF

Payton Dye, Hall, sr., P

Alan Spencer, St. Bede, sr., P

Izzaq Zrust, Hall, jr., P

Justin Randolph, Mendota, sr., Ut.

Preston Rowe, Henry-Senachwine, sr., Ut.

Honorable mention

Seth Ferrari, St. Bede, sr., P; Eli Gerdes, Fieldcrest, so., OF; Layten Gerdes, Fieldcrest, so., IF; Brody Hartt, Mendota, so., Ut.; Noah LaPorte, Princeton, jr., OF; Traxton Mattingly, Putnam County, so., IF; Josh Senica, La Salle-Peru, sr., P; Johnathon Stunkel, Putnam County, so., IF