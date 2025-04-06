Speaker talks about port initiative that brought $38 million to Hennepin

Illinois’ smallest county – Putnam County – was awarded in 2024 the largest grant to the state in the Port Infrastructure Development Program’s history.

The $38 million grant to improve the port of Hennepin will fund an upgrade to the area’s soybean distribution infrastructure.

The planned improvements include a modern barge terminal and dolphin for efficient cargo handling, a new pipeline and conveyor system to streamline product transport, upgraded lighting and electrical infrastructure and a 700-foot waterfront dock. Storage systems will be created for soybean meal and oil.

This grant is part of a larger $580 million investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding 31 port improvement projects across the country.

The Illinois Waterway Port Commission is a consortium of five port districts, including 10 counties along the Illinois River, created in 2023 under the coordination of Corn Belt Ports.

Robert Sinkler, executive coordinating director, served as the guest speaker Thursday at the Putnam County Rotary’s Ag Night at the high school. Sinkler talked about the creation of the Illinois Waterway Commission and how it’s become a recognized top 50 port in America, gaining more than $1 billion in state, federal and nonprofit investment.

There has always been barge travel and numerous terminals along the waterway, Sinkler said, but without port recognition, the region missed out on funds to upgrade infrastructure.

Sinkler said the goal of the initiative is to reduce transportation costs of products by creating more opportunities and competition, which will, in turn, help farmers in the region.

The Illinois River plays an important role in corn and soybean markets, facilitating downstream and export sales. The Illinois Waterway Ports alone handle more than 14 million tons of freight annually from the Illinois River Watershed, which includes nearly half of the state’s agricultural land and some 90% of the state’s population.

The Putnam County FFA was on-hand to listen to Sinkler and participate in the Ag Night activities. The Rotary Club extended a $100 donation to Corn Belt, which was then passed back to the FFA.

Putnam County FFA receives a $100 donation from Corn Belt Ports. The Putnam County Rotary donated the funds to Corn Belt Ports, which passed it along to the FFA. (Derek Barichello)