Celebrate National Library Week at Reddick library in Ottawa

Reddick Library in Ottawa is celebrating National Library Week by giving out gifts, raffling off prizes and passing out library yard signs. Stop by the library anytime during the week to claim yours. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

National Library Week begins Sunday, April 6.

Reddick Library in Ottawa is celebrating National Library Week by giving out gifts, raffling off prizes and passing out library yard signs. Stop by the library anytime during the week to claim yours.

This month’s kit for adults will contain recipes along with a decorative spring ornament. Kits will be available beginning Monday, April 7, as supplies last and are limited to one per patron.

Sunday, April 6, to Saturday, May 10: Illinois Valley Road Trip. Pick up a “passport” at the Circulation Desk and visit as many neighboring libraries as possible. Visit the circulation desk at each participating library to collect a small gift and a stamp on your passport. Turn in your passport when you are finished to be entered in a raffle at Reddick Library.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 7: Story Time at the Woodland, all ages. Join the library at Nell’s Woodland for a nature-themed story time. Enjoy stories, music and crafts followed by a short hike through the park. Register in person at Reddick Library or call 815-434-0509. This event is for children of all ages.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 8: Ready, Set, Read! (new time), ages 3 to 5 years. Join the library every Tuesday for a gathering packed with stories, songs and an enjoyable craft activity. This week, the group will be reading cookie themed stories. Feel free to stay and play after the craft session.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 9: Shake, Rattle, Read! Birth to 3 Years. Join the library for H is for Hatsthemed stories, songs and a craft. Stay and play after craft if you have time.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 9: DIY Painted Pots, seventh through 12th grades. Teens, celebrate the beginning of spring by painting a terra cotta pot.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 9: Wednesday Evening Book Group, adults. “Absolution” by Alice McDermott will be discussed at this patron led book club.

9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 10: Special Fire Department Story Time, all ages. A member of the fire department will read a story in the Children’s Department. After the story, there will be a chance to check out a fire truck up close.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, April 10: Yarn Painting, kindergarten through second grade. Join Miss Robin for a painting class that doesn’t use paint. Create a piece of art using yarn.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 10: National Library Week Bingo, adults. Have a blast at bingo with chances to win gift card prizes. Attendees will receive a National Library Week goodie bag.

7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 10: The Art of Foraging with Alexis Nikole Nelson: Illinois Libraries Present, adults. Celebrate Earth Month with Black Forager, Alexis Nikole Nelson. A forager, outdoor educator, chef, and influencer based in Ohio, Nelson uses her platforms to yell, sing and celebrate all the edible plants hiding in plain sight. She invites all to come on her foraging journey with her via @alexisnikole (TikTok) and @blackforager (Instagram). Through her search for freely accessible edible plants, she peels back historical layers on African American and Indigenous food traditions that have traditionally been repressed and empowers those living in food deserts with greater self- sufficiency. Alexis will be joined in conversation by Natalie Evans, a wild edible foods instructor based in Chicago. To register for this virtual event, go to bit.ly/ILP_AlexisNikoleNelson. This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events. ILP is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act. ILP is committed to inclusion and accessibility. To request accommodations, email illinoislibrariespresent@gmail.com

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 12: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people. Everyone is welcome to join in.