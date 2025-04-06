Streator library introduces CommUNITY tree of positive comments

The Streator Public Library is encouraging residents to leave a positive thought, what you love about Streator or what you love about the library on its CommUNITY tree. (Derek Barichello)

Additionally, the week of April 7 the library will host a bookmark scavenger hunt. Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, April 7: Arts and crafts, come to the library to create cute and fun projects to take home

6 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 7: Junk journaling, teens/adults. Want to start a new journal? Let the library show you how to make a fun and easy junk journal

10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 8: Library Book Club, adults. Book Club that explores various genres. Inquire at the front desk about the current book.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 8: Little’s Art Time, children ages 3 to 9. Get creative with friends in the library. Learn how to draw or have fun with paint

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 8: Story Time: National Library Week, children. Celebrate National Library Week at storytime with tales about libraries and a special behind-the-scenes library tour.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 9: Game time, ages 10 through teens. Video games, board games, puzzles and more

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 9: Let’s Talk: True Crime, teens/adults. Are you intrigued by true crimes? Love the thrill of solving the case? Join the library to chat about some of the craziest true crimes to ever happen.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 10: Mother Goose Club, children. Let your toddlers learn basic social skills with the help of Mother Goose and her fun interactive nursery rhymes.

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 10: Lego Club, children. Build, stack and create.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 10: Painting Academy, teens/adults. The library invites the public to come out for a night full of colors.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 11: Springtime Flower Wreaths, adults. Make a cute wreath for your door.

1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 12: Library Olympics, public. Can you rise to the challenge and become a library champion? Solve puzzles, take on challenges and celebrate your strengths.