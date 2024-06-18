Mendota’s Bridget McGann finishes sixth in heat at U.S. Olympic Trials

Mendota senior Bridget McGann finished sixth in her heat and 62nd overall in the 100-meter breaststroke at the U.S. Olympic Trials. (Photo provided by Bridget McGann)

Mendota High School graduate Bridget McGann swam in the 100-meter breaststroke at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Sunday in Indianapolis.

She swam a 1:11.22 to finish sixth in her heat and 62nd overall.

Avery Collins won the heat in 1:10.06 but did not advance to the semifinals. McGann’s teammate from the Academy Bullets Swim Club out of Aurora, Elizabeth Nawrocki, finished 50th overall in 1:10.79.

The top 16 swimmers advanced to Sunday night’s semifinals with the top eight there moving on to Monday’s finals.

World record holder Lilly King won the 100 breaststroke final Monday in 1:05.43. King won gold in the event at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Emma Weber earned the second Olympic spot by finishing second in 1:06.10, edging defending Olympic gold medalist Lydia Jacoby, who finished third in 1:06.37.