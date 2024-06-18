L-P graduate Jack Scheri leaves Creighton baseball, enters transfer portal

La Salle-Peru graduate Jack Scheri throws the ball during a game with the Rockford Rivets last summer. After two years at Creighton University, Scheri has entered the NCAA transfer portal. (Photo provided by Rockford Rivets)

La Salle-Peru graduate Jack Scheri did not envision he’d end up in the NCAA transfer portal, but after two years at Creighton University, Scheri entered the portal on June 2.

“Though entering the transfer portal isn’t ideal and a place I didn’t want to find myself, I find it the right place to be at this time,” Scheri said. “Everyone has a different journey and all it takes is a new opportunity.”

Scheri used a redshirt year as a true freshman in 2023 and played in one game getting one at-bat during the 2024 season.

“I decided to leave Creighton due to lack of playing time and some coaching changes,” Scheri said. “I felt I owed it to myself to find another opportunity. Leaving Creighton gives me the opportunity to live the life that I want for myself. It was a very hard decision because I did love Creighton and my team, but I knew I needed to take this risk.”

Scheri said that although it didn’t work out at Creighton, there were positive experiences.

“My time at Creighton University allowed me to learn and grow as a student-athlete,” Scheri said. “It allowed me to receive a top-notch education, grow as a player and play alongside great guys. The friends I have made at Creighton will never be forgotten.

“Unfortunately, baseball at Creighton was much different than I had envisioned it. However, I wouldn’t want it any other way because it allowed me the opportunity to develop and grow as a person.”

Since entering the portal, Scheri has been communicating with different college coaches.

“Things have gone pretty smoothly since I have entered the portal,” Scheri said. “I entered on June 2 and since then it’s been filled with scheduled phone conversations and electronic communications with coaches.”

Scheri said he doesn’t have a deadline for a decision. He just wants to make sure he finds the right school.

“I’m looking at mainly four-year Division I universities where I have the opportunity to play, but I’m considering all options,” Scheri said. “I’m looking for a school that achieves success academically as well as on the field.

“I hope to make a decision when I know I’ve found the right fit. There isn’t necessarily a timeframe. Preferably sooner rather than later, but it has to be the right fit.”

This summer, Scheri is playing for the Sonoma Stompers in the California Collegiate League as he searches for his next college opportunity.

Scheri has played in six games, going 2 for 17 with a home run, a double, two runs and an RBI.

“The league is filled with players mainly from high level DI programs from the West Coast,” Scheri said. “I’m really enjoying living out here and experiencing what life is like in California.”