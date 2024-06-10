Interstate 8, Tri-County announce all-conference baseball teams

L-P's Seth Adams slides safely into home plate on a pass ball as Alleman pitcher misses the tag during a game this season. Adams was named All-Interstate 8 Conference. (Scott Anderson)

L-P baseball players earn all-conference

Three La Salle-Peru baseball players earned All-Interstate 8 Conference honors.

Senior pitcher/outfielder/infielder Brendan Boudreau and senior catcher Seth Adams were voted to the first time, while junior infielder Jacob Gross was an honorable mention selection.

Tri-County releases all-conference baseball team

St. Bede senior catcher Nathan Husser was unanimously selected to the All-Tri-County Conference baseball team.

Marquette’s Sam Mitre, Dwight’s Luke Gallet and Seneca’s Paxton Giertz also were unanimous selections.

Gallet was named TCC Player of the Year, while Marquette’s Alec Novotney was voted TCC Pitcher of the Year.

Henry-Senachwine senior pitcher Lance Kiesewetter and sophomore pitcher/catcher Carson Rowe were voted to the first team.

St. Bede senior outfielder Ryan Slingsby was voted to the second team.

Area honorable mention picks were St. Bede’s Alan Spencer and Seth Ferrari, Putnam County’s Johnathon Stunkel and Traxton Mattingly and Henry’s Mason Guarnieri and Preston Rowe.