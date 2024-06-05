June 05, 2024
NewsTribune final boys track and field leaders for the 2024 season

By Kevin Chlum
Princeton senior Andrew Peacock clears the bar to win the pole vault in Tuesday's Howard-Monier Invite at Princeton.

Princeton senior Andrew Peacock clears the bar to win the pole vault in at Howard-Monier Invite at Princeton. Peacock had the area's top vault this season at 3.73 meters. (Mike Vaughn)

Here’s a look at the top times, distances and heights for NewsTribune area boys track and field athletes for the 2024 season.

100

AthleteTime
Bickett (Hall)11.26
Hartz (Bureau Valley)11.47
Driscoll (Princeton)11.58
P. Walowski (Bureau Valley)11.64
Mckendry (Amboy co-op)11.65

200

AthleteTime
Bickett (Hall)23.13
Billhorn (Amboy co-op)23.49
Carlos (Mendota)23.54
Driscoll23.6
Mckendry (Amboy co-op)23.65

400

AthleteTime
Carlos (Mendota)51.02
Billhorn (Amboy co-op)51.54
Johnson (Fieldcrest)52.89
Moon (Bureau Valley)53.94
Gutierrez (La Salle-Peru)55.21

800

AthleteTime
Hammers (La Salle-Peru)2:00.14
Krischel (Fieldcrest)2:01.02
VandeVenter (Princeton)2:03.26
Padilla (La Salle-Peru)2:09.99
Dormer (Earlville)2:10.05

1,600

AthleteTime
Kelson (Mendota)4:48.7
Swanson (Princeton)4:50.16
Krischel (Fieldcrest)4:57.48
Padilla (La Salle-Peru)4:57.75
VandeVenter (Princeton)4:58.52

3,200

AthleteTime
Swanson (Princeton)10:43.94
VandeVenter (Princeton)10:56.13
Bouxsein (Putnam County)10:57.37
Kasperski (La Salle-Peru)11:04.29
Nichols (Amboy co-op)11:17.85

110 hurdles

AthleteTime
Marincic (St. Bede)16.45
Roth (Bureau Valley)16.83
B. Shane (Bureau Valley)17.44
Kelson (Mendota)18.3
Neff (La Salle-Peru)18.85

300 hurdles

AthleteTime
Marincic (St. Bede)43.09
Etheridge (Princeton)43.65
Roth (Bureau Valley)44.33
B. Shane (Bureau Valley)44.36
Kelson (Mendota)44.63

4x100

TeamTime
BV (P. Walowski, Hartz, Lemons, Attig)44.76
Hall (Bosi, Bacidore, Smith, Bickett)44.83
Amboy (Mckendry, Billhorn, Fry, Yonos)44.84
L-P (Ambler, Zebron, Olivero, Mertez)46.42
MHS (Koch, Jam. Lesley, Carlos, Jay. Lesley)46.56

4x200

TeamTime
BV (Hartz, P. Walowski, K. Walowski, Attig)1:35.18
Hall (Smith, Wamhoff, Bacidore, Bickett)1:35.35
Amboy (Mckendry, Huggins, Fry, Yonos)1:36.87
L-P (Olivero, Zebron, Mertes, Ambler)1:38.08
PHS (Green, Funderberg, Agushi, Driscoll)1:40.18

4x400

TeamTime
BV (Hartz, Moon, Gallardo, Attig)3:37.81
L-P (Hammers, Gutierrez, Mertes, Pocivasek)3:40.64
FHS (Beckett, Krischel, Buchanan, Johnson)3:40.71
MHS (Koch, Seablom, Kelson, Carlos)3:45.32
Amboy (Yonos, Fry, Huggins, Billhorn)3:50.46

4x800

TeamTime
BV (Moore, Siri, Wiggim, Gallardo)8:58.65
FHS (Krischel, Buchanan, Schmillen, Johnson)9:09.58
PHS (VandeVenter, Lambert, Borsch, Sanchez-Rodriguez)9:12.3
L-P (Padilla, Hammers, Rynke, Gutierrez)9:33.86
MHS (Imeri, Gonzalez, Torbio, Kain)9:39.47

Long jump

AthleteDistance
Billhorn (Amboy)6.06
Curran (La Salle-Peru)6.02
Attig (Bureau Valley)5.92
Beckett (Fieldcrest)5.88
Koch (Mendota)5.85

Triple jump

AthleteDistance
Moon (Bureau Valley)12.18
Bosi (Hall)12.09
Beckett (Fieldcrest)12.07
Koch (Mendota)12.03
Gallicchio (La Salle-Peru)11.5

High jump

AthleteHeight
Hulsing (Bureau Valley)1.91
Perez (Hall)1.8
Moon (Bureau Valley)1.78
Fry (Amboy co-op)1.78
Braun (Henry-Midland)1.75

Pole vault

AthleteHeight
Peacock (Princeton)3.73
Shane (Bureau Valley)3.4
Lemons (Bureau Valley)3.05
Hubinsky (La Salle-Peru)2.98
Neff (La Salle-Peru)2.74

Shot put

AthleteDistance
Miller (Princeton)17.28
Odell (Princeton)16.4
Sundberg (Amboy co-op)14.8
Rodriguez (Putnam County)14.36
Morris (Princeton)14.32

Discus

AthleteDistance
Morris (Princeton)50.27
Miller (Princeton)49.83
Hulsing (Bureau Valley)46.58
Hakes (Fieldcrest)45.92
Rodriguez (Putnam County)45.49
