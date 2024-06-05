NewsTribune final boys track and field leaders for the 2024 season

Here’s a look at the top times, distances and heights for NewsTribune area boys track and field athletes for the 2024 season.
100
|Athlete
|Time
|Bickett (Hall)
|11.26
|Hartz (Bureau Valley)
|11.47
|Driscoll (Princeton)
|11.58
|P. Walowski (Bureau Valley)
|11.64
|Mckendry (Amboy co-op)
|11.65
200
|Athlete
|Time
|Bickett (Hall)
|23.13
|Billhorn (Amboy co-op)
|23.49
|Carlos (Mendota)
|23.54
|Driscoll
|23.6
|Mckendry (Amboy co-op)
|23.65
400
|Athlete
|Time
|Carlos (Mendota)
|51.02
|Billhorn (Amboy co-op)
|51.54
|Johnson (Fieldcrest)
|52.89
|Moon (Bureau Valley)
|53.94
|Gutierrez (La Salle-Peru)
|55.21
800
|Athlete
|Time
|Hammers (La Salle-Peru)
|2:00.14
|Krischel (Fieldcrest)
|2:01.02
|VandeVenter (Princeton)
|2:03.26
|Padilla (La Salle-Peru)
|2:09.99
|Dormer (Earlville)
|2:10.05
1,600
|Athlete
|Time
|Kelson (Mendota)
|4:48.7
|Swanson (Princeton)
|4:50.16
|Krischel (Fieldcrest)
|4:57.48
|Padilla (La Salle-Peru)
|4:57.75
|VandeVenter (Princeton)
|4:58.52
3,200
|Athlete
|Time
|Swanson (Princeton)
|10:43.94
|VandeVenter (Princeton)
|10:56.13
|Bouxsein (Putnam County)
|10:57.37
|Kasperski (La Salle-Peru)
|11:04.29
|Nichols (Amboy co-op)
|11:17.85
110 hurdles
|Athlete
|Time
|Marincic (St. Bede)
|16.45
|Roth (Bureau Valley)
|16.83
|B. Shane (Bureau Valley)
|17.44
|Kelson (Mendota)
|18.3
|Neff (La Salle-Peru)
|18.85
300 hurdles
|Athlete
|Time
|Marincic (St. Bede)
|43.09
|Etheridge (Princeton)
|43.65
|Roth (Bureau Valley)
|44.33
|B. Shane (Bureau Valley)
|44.36
|Kelson (Mendota)
|44.63
4x100
|Team
|Time
| BV (P. Walowski, Hartz, Lemons, Attig)
|44.76
|Hall (Bosi, Bacidore, Smith, Bickett)
|44.83
|Amboy (Mckendry, Billhorn, Fry, Yonos)
|44.84
|L-P (Ambler, Zebron, Olivero, Mertez)
|46.42
|MHS (Koch, Jam. Lesley, Carlos, Jay. Lesley)
|46.56
4x200
|Team
|Time
| BV (Hartz, P. Walowski, K. Walowski, Attig)
|1:35.18
|Hall (Smith, Wamhoff, Bacidore, Bickett)
|1:35.35
|Amboy (Mckendry, Huggins, Fry, Yonos)
|1:36.87
|L-P (Olivero, Zebron, Mertes, Ambler)
|1:38.08
|PHS (Green, Funderberg, Agushi, Driscoll)
|1:40.18
4x400
|Team
|Time
|BV (Hartz, Moon, Gallardo, Attig)
|3:37.81
|L-P (Hammers, Gutierrez, Mertes, Pocivasek)
|3:40.64
|FHS (Beckett, Krischel, Buchanan, Johnson)
|3:40.71
|MHS (Koch, Seablom, Kelson, Carlos)
|3:45.32
| Amboy (Yonos, Fry, Huggins, Billhorn)
|3:50.46
4x800
|Team
|Time
|BV (Moore, Siri, Wiggim, Gallardo)
|8:58.65
|FHS (Krischel, Buchanan, Schmillen, Johnson)
|9:09.58
|PHS (VandeVenter, Lambert, Borsch, Sanchez-Rodriguez)
|9:12.3
|L-P (Padilla, Hammers, Rynke, Gutierrez)
|9:33.86
|MHS (Imeri, Gonzalez, Torbio, Kain)
|9:39.47
Long jump
|Athlete
|Distance
|Billhorn (Amboy)
|6.06
|Curran (La Salle-Peru)
|6.02
|Attig (Bureau Valley)
|5.92
|Beckett (Fieldcrest)
|5.88
|Koch (Mendota)
|5.85
Triple jump
|Athlete
|Distance
|Moon (Bureau Valley)
|12.18
|Bosi (Hall)
|12.09
|Beckett (Fieldcrest)
|12.07
|Koch (Mendota)
|12.03
|Gallicchio (La Salle-Peru)
|11.5
High jump
|Athlete
|Height
|Hulsing (Bureau Valley)
|1.91
|Perez (Hall)
|1.8
|Moon (Bureau Valley)
|1.78
|Fry (Amboy co-op)
|1.78
|Braun (Henry-Midland)
|1.75
Pole vault
|Athlete
|Height
|Peacock (Princeton)
|3.73
|Shane (Bureau Valley)
|3.4
|Lemons (Bureau Valley)
|3.05
|Hubinsky (La Salle-Peru)
|2.98
|Neff (La Salle-Peru)
|2.74
Shot put
|Athlete
|Distance
|Miller (Princeton)
|17.28
|Odell (Princeton)
|16.4
|Sundberg (Amboy co-op)
|14.8
|Rodriguez (Putnam County)
|14.36
|Morris (Princeton)
|14.32
Discus
|Athlete
|Distance
|Morris (Princeton)
|50.27
|Miller (Princeton)
|49.83
|Hulsing (Bureau Valley)
|46.58
|Hakes (Fieldcrest)
|45.92
|Rodriguez (Putnam County)
|45.49