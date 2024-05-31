Three Henry baseball players to continue careers in college

Three Henry-Senachwine senior baseball players recently signed to continue their careers in college. From left, Preston Rowe (Utility/left-handed pitcher) signed with Spoon River College, Lance Kiesewetter (right-handed pitcher/first baseman) signed with Heartland Community College and Mason Guarnieri (outfielder/left-handed pitcher) signed with Spoon River College. They were joined at the signing by Henry assistant coach Randy Westerdahl, 2024 head coach Ted Rowe and 2023 head coach Max Kirbach. The three players helped the Mallards to a Class 1A state runner-up finish in 2023. (Photo provided by Rita Self)