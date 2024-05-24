Two Princeton throwers advance to 2A shot put finals: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At Charleston: Princeton senior Payne Miller and junior teammate Cade Odell qualified for the Class 2A state finals in the shot put.

During Friday’s preliminaries, Miller recorded the third best throw of the day at 17.28 meters, while Odell’s toss of 15.33 ranks 10th.

Benton’s Andrew Kinsman had the top toss at 18, while Salem’s Caleb Smith is second at 17.64.

Miller and junior teammate Ian Morris did not advance in the discus.

Miller finished 13th at 44.1 - one spot shy of the finals - and Morris was 20th at 42.55.

La Salle-Peru junior Richie Santiago fouled on his three discus attempts.

Cavalier sophomore Griffin Hammers finished 33rd in the 800 meters in 2:04.97.

Mendota sophomore Sebastian Carlos placed 18th in the 400 in 51.02.

At Charleston: Bureau Valley junior Landon Hulsing was the only area athlete to advance to Saturday’s Class 1A state finals.

During Thursday’s preliminaries, Hulsing recorded a toss of 45.31 meters in the discus, which was the seventh best toss of the day. The top 12 advance in field events.

Putnam County sophomore Alex Rodriguez just missed finals as he finished 13th with a toss of 43.14.

Rodriguez also competed in the shot put, finishing 23rd at 13.64. Amboy co-op senior Ian Sundberg finished 21st at 13.86.

St. Bede junior Greyson Marincic placed 19th in the 110-meter hurdles (16.45 seconds) and 27th in the 300 hurdles (44.49).

Hall senior Caleb Bickett was 29th in the 200 (23.56) and 36th in the 100 (11.55).

In the triple jump, Bureau Valley junior Justin Moon placed 20th at 12.09 and Hall junior Ryan Bosi was 31st at 11.4.

Fieldcrest junior Caleb Krischel finished 30th in the 800 in 2:05.75.

The Hall 4x100 relay of Bosi, Joseph Bacidore, Jeremy Smith and Bickett finished 32nd in 45.31.

LaSalle-Peru's Andrew Bollis returns the ball as he competes in the Class 1A Boys Doubles State Tennis Tournament on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at Rolling Meadows High School in Rolling Meadows. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

BOYS TENNIS

At Chicago suburbs: All three local entrants in the IHSA Class 1A State Tournament saw their seasons come to an end Thursday.

Princeton junior Chase Sims was the only area player to record a win.

He lost his first match 6-0 6-0 to Wheaton St. Francis’ Umar Bajwa, who was a 5-8 seed.

Sims bounced back to beat Providence Catholic’s Jesse Tyler 6-1, 3-6, 10-8 in the first round of the consolation bracket before he was knocked out with a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Wauconda’s Marshawn Gallego.

The La Salle-Peru doubles pair of Andrew Bollis and Danny Santoy lost their opening match 6-1, 3-6, 10-5 to Sacred-Heart Griffin’s Luke Harvey and Evan Aleman, a 9-16 seed.

The Cavalier duo then lost 6-4, 6-2 to Timothy Christian’s Elliot Matthew and Hendrick DeVries in the first round of the consolation bracket to be eliminated.

Princeton senior Tyson Phillips fell 6-0, 6-0 to Marmion’s Benedict Graft, who is the No. 2 seed, in the first round before ending his season with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to Macomb’s Matthew Sadler in a first-round consolation match.

SOFTBALL

AlWood 7, Henry-Senachwine 1: The Mallards’ season came to an end with a loss in a Class 1A Williamsfield Sectional semifinal Wednesday in Williamsfield.

AlWood took an early lead with two runs in the bottom of the first inning and the Spartans extended their lead to 4-0 with two more runs in the third.

Henry got on the board in the fifth inning when Abbie Stanbary doubled, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Brooklynn Thompson and scored on a passed ball.

Stanbary finished 2 for 3 with two doubles for the only two hits for the Mallards, who struck out 16 times.

Lauren Harbison took the loss in the circle as she gave up seven runs on nine hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.

AlWood advances to play West Central in the title game at 4:30 p.m. Friday. West Central advanced with a 5-0 win over Newman in Wednesday’s second semifinal.

The Mallards finish the season 16-13.