NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Putnam County’s Alex Rodriguez

Putnam County sophomore Alex Rodriguez did not initially join track and field by his choice, but has found he enjoys the sport and has a talent for it.

Rodriguez won the discus (43.97 meters) and shot put (14.36) at the Class 1A Deer Creek-Mackinaw Sectional to qualify for the state meet in both events.

At state, he finished 13th in the discus (43.14) and 23rd in the shot put (13.64).

“Alex has shown his dedication since freshman year,” Putnam County coach Chuck McConnell said. “He loves the sport. He’s definitely an elite athlete and has a great work ethic. I’m very proud of his accomplishments.”

For his performance, Rodriguez was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s, Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating and Central Bank.

Rodriguez answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start doing track and field and how did you get into it?

Rodriguez: I started throwing in seventh grade. My parents forced me into track to at least try it. That’s when I found out that I had a gift for throwing and I liked it.

What do you like about track and field?

Rodriguez: I enjoy watching all the different events. It’s all so great how everyone is talented in their events and the techniques are just so inspiring.

What makes you a good thrower?

Rodriguez: I practice my technique and lift almost every day of the week to try to be the best I can be.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Rodriguez: For me, it was winning the sectional and advancing mainly because it was my first big achievement in by sports career and I still have many years left to improve.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Rodriguez: Italy. The architecture is unique. The culture seems good and the food looks amazing.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Rodriguez: Pizza. I feel I would easily have an advantage if there ever was a pizza eating contest.

What is a movie or TV show you never get tired of watching?

Rodriguez: I can watch Happy Gilmore over and over again without ever getting sick of it.

If you could get advice from any athlete, who would it be and why?

Rodriguez: (Olympic medalist) Joe Kovacs. He is one of the best shot put throwers ever. I would ask advice from him because most throwers are tall, but he is 6 feet tall just like me.

What are your plans for the summer?

Rodriguez: This summer I plan to compete with Project Sprint in Lowpoint-Washburn to further improve on my distances for next season and also attend some college camps.

What are your thoughts on your performance at sectional?

Rodriguez: I felt I did pretty good. A foot PR (personal record) in shot put along with a decent discus throw to qualify. I definitely did the best I can and plan to come back better and stronger for next season.