Henry softball falls in sectional semifinal

SOFTBALL

AlWood 7, Henry-Senachwine 1: The Mallards’ season came to an end with a loss in a Class 1A Williamsfield Sectional semifinal Wednesday in Williamsfield.

AlWood took an early lead with two runs in the bottom of the first inning and the Spartans extended their lead to 4-0 with two more runs in the third.

Henry got on the board in the fifth inning when Abbie Stanbary doubled, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Brooklynn Thompson and scored on a passed ball.

Stanbary finished 2 for 3 with two doubles for the only two hits for the Mallards, who struck out 16 times.

Lauren Harbison took the loss in the circle as she gave up seven runs on nine hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.

AlWood advances to play West Central in the title game at 4:30 p.m. Friday. West Central advanced with a 5-0 win over Newman in Wednesday’s second semifinal.

The Mallards finish the season 16-13.