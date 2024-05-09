NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: St. Bede’s Ella Hermes

St. Bede senior Ella Hermes has been a standout in the pitching circle and at the plate throughout her career.

The week of April 30 was no exception.

Hermes led the Bruins to four Tri-County Conference wins.

After the Bruins won a resumed game against Marquette on Monday, she was 3 for 4 with two home runs, three RBIs and threw a complete game, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits with 12 strikeouts and one walk in the second game against Marquette the same day.

Hermes also helped St. Bede sweep Henry-Senachwine.

She was 1 for 3 in the first game against the Mallards.

In the second game, she threw a complete game, giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits while striking out 16 and walking one.

“Ella is really hitting her stride,” St. Bede coach Shawn Sons said. “She’s crushing the ball at the plate, hitting for power and consistency. She’s moving the ball well on the mound, keeping opposing hitters off balance. Not to mention her defensive play at shortstop. She threw a bullet from deep short last week that looked like it was traveling 100 mph to get a runner out.

“She’s a great senior leader both on and off the field.”

For her performance, Hermes was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s, Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating and Central Bank.

Hermes answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

What are your strengths as a pitcher?

Hermes: I think my strength is my ability to spin the ball and keep my composure on the mound.

What is your favorite pitch to throw and why?

Hermes: My favorite pitch depends on the day. Some days my rise, other days it’s my curve.

Would you rather hit a home run or strike out a batter in a key situation and why?

Hermes: Definitely hit a home run because it’s more difficult with many variables out of my control. I love when it goes over and everyone goes crazy.

Besides St. Bede’s field, where is the best softball field you’ve played on?

Hermes: St. Mary’s in La Salle is my favorite field because it’s the field I learned how to play softball and I have made so many memories on it.

What goals do you have for yourself and the team for the rest of the season?

Hermes: My main goal this season is to end my high school career with no regrets. My team also has the same goal of playing every game like it’s our last. No matter what we do, we always aim to be happy with our game at the end of the day.

How do you want to be remembered as an athlete at St. Bede?

Hermes: I want to be remembered as a great teammate and great leader who was fortunate enough to go to state in two different sports.

What is your dream job?

Hermes: My dream job is to work with athletes.

If you could meet any celebrity, who would it be and why?

Hermes: I would want to meet Michael Jordan because he is the best athlete that could teach me the mental game.

If you could have any super power, what would it be and why?

Hermes: I would want the ability to teleport so I can be wherever I want, whenever I want.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Hermes: I thought I had a pretty good performance. I was just trying to hit my spots and do my job at the plate to help my team get the dub.