May 09, 2024
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioThank You First RespondersLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

Mendota’s Mariyah Elam wins three sectional titles: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

L-P baseball edges Sycamore, L-P girls soccer routs Plano

By Kevin Chlum
Mendota’s Mariyah Elam (center) competes in the 100 meter hurdles Wednesday, May 8, 2024, during the girls track Class 2A sectional at Rochelle High School. Hernandez qualified for state.

Mendota’s Mariyah Elam (center) competes in the 100-meter hurdles Wednesday, May 8, 2024, during the girls track Class 2A sectional at Rochelle High School. (Mark Busch)

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

At Rochelle: Mendota freshman Mariyah Elam won three titles at the Class 2A Rochelle Sectional on Wednesday.

Elam cleared 1.64 meters to win the high jump, leapt a personal record 10.89 to win the triple jump and ran a PR 15.91 seconds to win the 100 hurdles.

“It feels great,” Elam said. “I was afraid I was going to get last. Well, not in high jump. But in the other events, I was scared.”

BASEBALL

La Salle-Peru 2, Sycamore 1: Brady Backes threw six scoreless innings to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference win in La Salle.

Backes allowed two hits, struck out seven batters and walked three.

Jacob Gross pitched a scoreless, hitless seventh inning with one strikeout and one walk to earn the save.

Josh Senica went 2 for 3 and drove in both runs for L-P (12-15, 4-9), while Jack Jereb was 1 for 1 with a run.

Fieldcrest 7, Eureka 5: Jordan Heider went 2 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs to help the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Eureka.

Layten Gerdes was 4 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and a run for Fieldcrest (11-10, 7-4), while Eli Gerdes went 3 for 5 with a run.

Koltin Kearfott was the winning pitcher in relief as he allowed six hits, struck out three and walked none in 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

Dwight 10, Putnam County 3: Johnathan Stunkel doubled and scored a run as the Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference game in Dwight.

GIRLS SOCCER

La Salle-Peru 11, Plano 5: Danica Scoma scored six goals to lead the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory in Plano.

SOFTBALL

Putnam County 3, Dwight 0: Paxton Stunkel pitched a two-hit shutout with four strikeouts and one walk to lead the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Dwight.

Gabby Doyle was 1 for 4 with two RBIs for PC (10-12, 5-8 TCC), while Maggie Richetta went 2 for 4 with a run.

Eureka 5, Fieldcrest 3: TeriLynn Timmerman tripled and drove in two runs as the Knights fell short in a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Eureka.

Have a Question about this article?