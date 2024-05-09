Mendota’s Mariyah Elam wins three sectional titles: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

Mendota’s Mariyah Elam (center) competes in the 100-meter hurdles Wednesday, May 8, 2024, during the girls track Class 2A sectional at Rochelle High School. (Mark Busch)

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

At Rochelle: Mendota freshman Mariyah Elam won three titles at the Class 2A Rochelle Sectional on Wednesday.

Elam cleared 1.64 meters to win the high jump, leapt a personal record 10.89 to win the triple jump and ran a PR 15.91 seconds to win the 100 hurdles.

“It feels great,” Elam said. “I was afraid I was going to get last. Well, not in high jump. But in the other events, I was scared.”

BASEBALL

La Salle-Peru 2, Sycamore 1: Brady Backes threw six scoreless innings to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference win in La Salle.

Backes allowed two hits, struck out seven batters and walked three.

Jacob Gross pitched a scoreless, hitless seventh inning with one strikeout and one walk to earn the save.

Josh Senica went 2 for 3 and drove in both runs for L-P (12-15, 4-9), while Jack Jereb was 1 for 1 with a run.

Fieldcrest 7, Eureka 5: Jordan Heider went 2 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs to help the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Eureka.

Layten Gerdes was 4 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and a run for Fieldcrest (11-10, 7-4), while Eli Gerdes went 3 for 5 with a run.

Koltin Kearfott was the winning pitcher in relief as he allowed six hits, struck out three and walked none in 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

Dwight 10, Putnam County 3: Johnathan Stunkel doubled and scored a run as the Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference game in Dwight.

GIRLS SOCCER

La Salle-Peru 11, Plano 5: Danica Scoma scored six goals to lead the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory in Plano.

SOFTBALL

Putnam County 3, Dwight 0: Paxton Stunkel pitched a two-hit shutout with four strikeouts and one walk to lead the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Dwight.

Gabby Doyle was 1 for 4 with two RBIs for PC (10-12, 5-8 TCC), while Maggie Richetta went 2 for 4 with a run.

Eureka 5, Fieldcrest 3: TeriLynn Timmerman tripled and drove in two runs as the Knights fell short in a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Eureka.