Henry baseball edges Putnam County 1-0: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

Henry-Senachwine 1, Putnam County 0: Carson and Preston Rowe combined for a three-hit shutout to lead the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory at Dozer Park in Peoria.

Carson Rowe threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing three hits while striking out seven batters and walking two, while Preston Rowe struck out the only batter he faced.

Preston Rowe also scored the only run for Henry (12-11-1, 10-6 TCC), while Lance Kiesewetter was 3 for 3 with a triple and double.

Johnathan Stunkel and Miles Main each doubled for PC (6-16, 5-9), while Drew Carlson took the loss on the mound as he gave up one unearned run on four hits with three strikeouts and no walks in a complete game.

Mendota 13, Sandwich 9: Cale Strouss went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs to help the Trojans to a nonconference victory in Sandwich.

Evan McPheeters was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run for Mendota (10-7), while Braiden Freeman was 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and an RBI.

Freeman earned the win on the mound.

Fieldcrest 8, Fisher 0: Layten Gerdes pitched six scoreless innings, allowing one hit, striking outn 10 batters and walking one to help the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Wenona.

Eli Gerdes went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs for Fieldcrest (10-10), while Jordan Heider was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI and Drew Overocker was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run.

SOFTBALL

Henry-Senachwine 6, Putnam County 3: Kaitlyn Anderson belted a three-run home run to lead the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.

Anderson finished 2 for 3 with a double.

Lauren Harbison was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI for Henry (10-12, 6-10 TCC), while Lexi Serpette was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Rylan Davis pitched five innings, allowing two runs on six hits with four strikeouts and one walk, while Rachel Eckert gave up one run on one hit with one strikeout and no walks in two innings.

Maggie Richetta went 3 for 3 with a triple for PC (10-13, 4-9 TCC).

Princeton 10, Newark 5: Keely Lawson went 2 for 3 with a home run, three runs and three RBIs to lead the Tigresses to a nonconference victory in Princeton.

Sylvie Rutledge was 1 for 3 with three RBIs for Princeton (15-7), while Makayla Hecht, Kelsea Klingenberg and Caroline Keutzer each scored two runs.

Avah Oertel earned the win in the circle.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At Tremont: Fieldcrest placed eighth among 12 teams at the Heart of Illinois Conference Meet.

Jackson Haikes had the best finish for the Knights as he placed second in the discus with a personal record toss of 45.93 meters.

Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel finished fifth in the 800 meters in 2:09.42.