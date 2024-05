NewsTribune girls track and field leaders as of May 7, 2024

L-P's Elli Sines wins the 100-meter hurdles as teammate Aubrey Duttlinger runs behind her during the Interstate 8 Conference Meet. Sines has the area's top time in the 100 hurdles and ranks top five in the 100 and 200, while Duttlinger leads the area in long jump and triple jump and is top five in the 300 hurdles. (Scott Anderson)